2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class new teaser details E-Active Body Control

- Is India-bound as well

- Also gets rear-axle steering

Mercedes-Benz is currently busy developing its new flagship S-Class sedan. The W223-gen model will debut in September, but ahead of that, the German carmaker will give out a slew of teasers in a rundown to the global premiere. We have already seen its futuristic MBUX system. This time, the teaser talks about the E-Active Body Control system.

Interestingly, this suspension system is already in use in Merc’s SUVs like the GLE and GLS and will be debuting in a sedan for the first time. In addition to imparting better ride quality, this system also works as a safety feature by raising the entire body by three inches before an impending side collision. And to manoeuvre the large sedan around, it also gets rear-axle steering for the first time.

Apart from that, the new-gen S-Class is also loaded with a host of driver and safety aids including 360-camera, active park assist, frontal airbags for the rear passenger (which is world’s first), exit warning function, an interior assistant with camera for rear seats, and active blind-spot warning to name a few.

With the global premiere set to happen in the coming month, we expect many more teasers and detail reveals of the India-bound new-gen S-Class. Stay tuned to CarWale for more.