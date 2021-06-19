2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class - All you need to know

The all-new seventh-generation S-Class has arrived in India with prices starting at Rs 2.17 crore (ex-showroom). It is available in two variants - the S400d 4Matic and the S450 4Matic. Meanwhile, the luxury carmaker has also brought 150 units of the Launch Edition here. Of these, more than 50 units have already been booked before the official launch. Now, let us find out more about the brand-new S-Class in detail.

Design

Mercedes-Benz has completely overhauled the S-Class and hence it is bigger, better and more elegant than its predecessor. To be specific, it is 34mm longer and has an additional 51mm of wheelbase that translates to a whopping 5,289mm of total length and a whale of 3,216mm of wheelbase.

You probably have heard about LED, matrix LED and laser LED headlamps but this über-luxurious saloon uses cutting-edge technology in the headlamps; Merc calls it the Digital Light. The HD-quality headlights have three main LED lamps and each headlight unit has 1.3 million tiny mirrors packed in a module with a chip that ultimately illuminates the road. Meanwhile, a standard unit of Matrix LED headlight has a resolution of 84 pixels whereas the Digital Lights have a stunning 2.3 million pixels of resolution.

Apart from the headlights, it also features pop-out door handles for the first time. When you go close to the car with the proximity sensing key, the door handles pop out automatically. There are new LED taillights and alloy wheels too.

Interior

The opulent interior of the new S-Class features next-level technology with more comfortable and fluffy seats. Moreover, it is now equipped with a second-generation MBUX setup that includes a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an all-new vertical 12.9-inch OLED infotainment system with a fingerprint scanner. Also, there is a high-tech head-up display that supports augmented reality. Besides, the redesigned dashboard has rectangular-shaped air-con vents unlike the circular ones in the previous generation S-Class.

In addition to that, this lavish cabin has a full Nappa leather trim with ten various massage options available for the front seats. There are four USB Type-C ports in the front along with two wireless charging pads. Additionally, Mercedes-Benz has for the first time offered frontal rear-seat airbags and there are ten airbags inside this saloon. The rear seats also get a small MBUX tablet to control a wide range of functions.

Safety and Features

Being a futuristic saloon the S-Class comes with oceans of safety and convenience features such as driver assistance package 5.0, rear-axle steering, a 30-speaker Burmester 4D surround sound system, four-zone temperature control, 64 colours of active ambient lighting made of 250 LEDs, a panoramic sunroof, radar-based air suspension, power tailgate, soft-door close and so on.

Engine and Transmission

Mercedes-Benz offers two engine choices in the S-Class. There is a 2,999cc flat-six petrol motor that makes 362bhp between 5,500and 6,100rpm and 500Nm of torque from 1,600 to 4,500rpm. Secondly, a 2,925cc flat-six diesel engine that produces 326bhp from 3,600 to 4,200rpm and a staggering 700Nm of torque between 1,200 and 3,200rpm. Both the engines are mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission with a limited top speed of 250kmph.

Did you know?

The all-new S-Class is a Level 3 ready autonomous vehicle but this technology has not been authorised to use in the country yet. Having a Level 3 autonomy, a car is aware of its surroundings and can make informed decisions too.