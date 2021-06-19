CarWale
    BMW 5 Series facelift arrives at dealerships ahead of launch

    Aditya Nadkarni

    BMW 5 Series facelift arrives at dealerships ahead of launch

    - The new BMW 5 Series facelift will be launched in India on 24 June

    - The model is expected to be offered with three powertrain options

    Ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place on 24 June, 2021, the new BMW 5 Series facelift has begun arriving at local dealerships across the country. New images leaked on the web give us a look at the exterior design of the updated model.

    Right Side View

    As seen in the images here, the new BMW 5 Series facelift features a reworked grille with chrome inserts, L-shaped LED DRLs and new LED headlamps, a redesigned front bumper, new twin five-spoke alloy wheels, and gloss-black elements across the body. A few other notable changes on the model will include a refreshed rear bumper and smoked LED tail lights.

    Inside, the BMW 5 Series facelift will come equipped with a larger, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system that will now feature the latest iDrive 7 operating system. The model is also expected to receive a fully digital instrument cluster and gloss black inserts on the centre console.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the BMW 5 Series facelift is likely to be offered with the same set of engines as the outgoing model, including a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine, 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine, and a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder diesel engine. These engines are currently paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

