2021 Lexus ES 300h Hybrid - All you need to know

The ES is one of the longest-surviving sedans worldwide and has been of cardinal importance since the inception of Lexus. It was also one of the first cars to be introduced along with LS when the manufacturer made its global debut in 1989. Since then, the ES has gradually evolved into a modern executive luxury sedan and that is evident from its seven generation cycles over the past few decades. That said, Lexus has brought an updated ES with two variants to India and its prices start at Rs 56.65 lakh (ex-showroom). Here we tell you everything about this new saloon.

Design

Lexus is known for following an unconventional design philosophy for each and every vehicle in its inventory and hence they stick out a mile. The ES is no different. It bears a refreshed massive spindle grille with a new mesh-patterned design and a brushed aluminium frame.

Additionally, the ES, for the first time, features triple-beam LED headlights with BladeScan and Adaptive High-Beam System (AHS). Besides, there are sharply-pointed V-shaped daytime running lights as well. Lexus has also designed new stylish 18-inch alloy wheels for the saloon that gives it a classy touch. Apart from that, the ES continues to get a curvaceous rear-end with reworked L-shaped LED taillights. Also, it now comes with two new paint jobs - Sonic Chrome and Sonic Iridium.

Interior

On the inside, it wears high-grade semi-aniline leather upholstery available in either Hazel or Black. In addition, there is a new trim in Walnut open-pore finish. The cabin is outfitted with a seven-inch TFT digital instrument cluster and a slightly tilted 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen. Besides, for this new ES, Lexus has added a layer of glass to improve the functionality of both displays.

Going a step forward Lexus has not only provided electrically adjustable front seats with heated and ventilation function but has also given electric assist and heating features for the rear seats. Interestingly, the front co-passenger seat can also be moved forward or backwards from the rear.

Features

The ES is an entry-level model in the carmaker's sedan lineup, and yet gets numerous features including a revamped suspension and other mechanicals for enhanced driving dynamics.

Other features include ten airbags, tyre pressure monitoring with auto location, vehicle stability control, hill start assist, ISOFIX mounts, a 17-speaker Mark Levinson surround sound system, sun blinds for rear windows, three-zone temperature control with nanoeX air purifier, colour heads-up display, electric parking brake, paddle shifters, electric-assist for steering, a wireless charging pad and LED ambient lighting.

Engine and transmission

The ES has a 2,487cc in-line four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine mated to an e-CVT automatic transmission and is capable of making 176bhp and 221Nm of torque. In addition, it also comes with a hybrid system that comprises a battery pack and motor-generator. This electric system and engine combined can generate 215bhp.

Did you know?

With the 1.6kWh battery pack, this sedan can solely run on electric power allowing short distance drives without using the engine. There is a dedicated EV mode too