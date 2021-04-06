CarWale
    2021 Jaguar F-Pace - What to expect

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    698 Views
    Jaguar India is betting big on the F-Pace facelift and has just announced the bookings for the SUV. Here's all that you can expect from the vehicle that globally debuted in September 2020, and now will make its way into our Indian market as well.

    Exterior

    This 2021 model F-Pace boasts new LED headlamps and slimmer tail lamp clusters. There's a revised front grille and even the front and rear bumpers have been redesigned.

    Interior

    The updated SUV's cabin gets a redesigned dashboard with an 11.4-inch touchscreen unit taking centre stage. This features Jaguar's new Pivi Pro infotainment system that is compatible with over-the-air updates. Then, there's a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless phone charger, a cabin air ioniser, a new steering wheel, and a new gear selector as well.

    Jaguar F-Pace 2021 Dashboard

    Engine and gearbox

    In India, Jaguar is offering the F-Pace with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol and even the next-generation 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged Ingenium diesel engine. All transmissions are eight-speed automatic.

    Trim and availability

    The carmaker has started accepting bookings for this latest iteration of the F-Pace. Interestingly, this new SUV will be available in R-Dynamic S trim in both petrol and diesel models. Deliveries will, however, only commence from May 2021.

    Jaguar F-Pace 2021 Front View
    Jaguar F-Pace 2021 Image
    Jaguar F-Pace 2021
    ₹ 67.00 - 72.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • Jaguar
    • F-Pace 2021
    • Jaguar F-Pace 2021
