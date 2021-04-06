CarWale
    Hyundai attains 10 lakh Made-in-India SUVs milestone

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Jay Shah

    Hyundai attains 10 lakh Made-in-India SUVs milestone

    - Over 10-lakh SUVs sold in domestic and international markets

    - Creta, Venue, Tucson, and Kona Electric in Hyundai’s present SUV lineup

    Hyundai Motor India has announced a cumulative sale milestone of one million SUVs in domestic and export markets. The journey started with the launch of the first-gen Creta in 2015 which to date is one of the highest-selling models in the brand’s SUV portfolio. 

    By the time the Venue compact SUV was introduced in 2019, the South Korean carmaker had already surpassed the five-lakh mark. The same year also witnessed the launch of the Kona Electric, which helped the carmaker foray into the EV segment of the country. With the achievement of the 10-lakh sales mark, the current lineup of SUVs in the country comprises Venue, Creta, Tucson, and Kona Electric. All the models, except the Kona Electric which is a CKD model, are manufactured locally by Hyundai in India.

    Commenting on the landmark achievement, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “We are extremely grateful for the love and trust our customers have presented in Hyundai branded SUVs. As frontrunners in the introduction of revolutionary technologies, we continue to establish new milestones and redefine benchmarks across segments. With over one million cumulative SUV sales in domestic and export markets, we have reiterated the promise of Make-in-India over nearly two and a half decades of our presence in India. This achievement also epitomises our manufacturing excellence and the unconditional admiration for Hyundai brand in India. Our journey towards SUV leadership was initiated by brands such as TUCSON, SANTA FE, and TERRACAN. Now we have witnessed exponential growth in the segment with the launch of contemporary brands like CRETA and VENUE that have quickly gone on to become well-established household names.” 

