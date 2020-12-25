2021 Audi A4: What to expect

Audi India recently began accepting bookings for the fifth-generation A4 and it will be launched in the new year. We shall be driving this car in the coming week, and before our first impressions are out, here's something that we all can expect about the car.

The new A4 is one big step up from its previous generation, be it for its looks, the cabin or even the features it gets. It's surely is going to be a head-turner. The sedan sports new headlamps, redesigned bumpers, dual exhausts, and LED tail lights. Inside, there’s a continuous air vent strip and sensor-controlled reading lights amongst its noteworthy highlights. Ambient lighting and many more features can be had as an option too. More interestingly, it gets a 10.11-inch MMI touchscreen infotainment head-unit with new voice commands.

The carmaker hasn't mentioned any other powertrain options apart from a single petrol model. This comes powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that produces 188bhp of power and 320Nm of torque. Audi claims it's good enough to propel the car from 0-100kmph in just 7.3 seconds. Well, we will get to ascertain that soon.

Audi has already listed this A4 sedan on its Indian website and the booking amount has been set at Rs 2 lakh. Its production has begun at Audi's manufacturing facility in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. We expect the deliveries to begin as soon as the car is launched in early 2021. Stay tuned for more details.