    2021 Audi A4: What to expect

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    385 Views
    Audi India recently began accepting bookings for the fifth-generation A4 and it will be launched in the new year. We shall be driving this car in the coming week, and before our first impressions are out, here's something that we all can expect about the car.

    Audi A4 Front View

    The new A4 is one big step up from its previous generation, be it for its looks, the cabin or even the features it gets. It's surely is going to be a head-turner. The sedan sports new headlamps, redesigned bumpers, dual exhausts, and LED tail lights. Inside, there’s a continuous air vent strip and sensor-controlled reading lights amongst its noteworthy highlights. Ambient lighting and many more features can be had as an option too. More interestingly, it gets a 10.11-inch MMI touchscreen infotainment head-unit with new voice commands.

    Audi A4 Dashboard

    The carmaker hasn't mentioned any other powertrain options apart from a single petrol model. This comes powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that produces 188bhp of power and 320Nm of torque. Audi claims it's good enough to propel the car from 0-100kmph in just 7.3 seconds. Well, we will get to ascertain that soon.

    Audi A4 Rear View

    Audi has already listed this A4 sedan on its Indian website and the booking amount has been set at Rs 2 lakh. Its production has begun at Audi's manufacturing facility in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. We expect the deliveries to begin as soon as the car is launched in early 2021. Stay tuned for more details.

    Audi A4 Image
    Audi A4
    ₹ 51.00 - 57.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • Audi
    • A4
    • Audi A4
