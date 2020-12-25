CarWale
    • Mercedes-Benz teases hyperscreen infotainment system ahead of 2021 unveil

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    831 Views
    -Will debut with the EQS sedan

    -First car with full dashboard display

    Ahead of its debut on January 7, The Mercedes-Benz EQS’ infotainment system has been teased. The German automaker has dubbed it hyperscreen and as the name suggests it’s a full length display that will cover the dashboard from end to end. 

    This will be the largest screen that Mercedes has fitted to one of its vehicle and seems more than apt that they are introducing it with an electric version of the S-Class. As you know every version of the S-Class from every generation (even before it got the name officially) has been the debut vehicle for any new technology that Mercedes has developed for its vehicles. The hyperscreen will run Mercedes’ latest MBUX interface which in this case will be customised to take advantage of the massive display.   

    The EQS is in essence an electric S-Class and will also be a good preview from what to expect in terms future sedans of the Mercedes range. It’s expected to have a range of 700km and possibly a even an AMG model at a later date. 

    Mercedes-Benz S-Class
    ₹ 1.38 Crore onwards
