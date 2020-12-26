Limited-edition McLaren Sabre hypercar debuts; to be sold exclusively in the US market

- The Sabre is the most powerful non-hybrid McLaren vehicle yet

- Only 15 examples of the model will be built

Shortly after it was spied testing earlier this month, the McLaren Sabre hypercar has been unveiled by McLaren Beverly Hills, an authorised dealership of the British marquee. Destined only for the American market, only 15 units of the model will be made, all of which are likely to have been accounted for.

According to the company, the McLaren Sabre is exclusive to the said region as it allows the brand to use ideas and innovations that global homologation would not permit. Each unit of the model will be a bespoke project built by McLaren Special Operations (MSO).

Propelling the McLaren Sabre is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 heart that produces 820bhp and 820Nm of torque. The model can hit a top speed of 351kmph, giving it the title of the ‘fastest two-seater McLaren’.

Design highlights of the new McLaren Sabre include a ventilated hood, large front splitter, dual-tone paint job, wide fenders, butterfly doors, huge fins on either side, aerodynamic side skirts, a central fin running over the engine cover that merges into a massive spoiler, a centrally mounted exhaust, and a huge diffuser. A single image of the interior reveals a dual-tone theme of red and black, carbon-fibre and Alcantara inserts, and what looks like a storage space behind the headrests.