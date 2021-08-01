Volkswagen Passenger Cars registers strong sales growth in first half of 2021

- Volkswagen Passenger Cars witnessed 23 per cent growth in sales as compared to H1 of 2020

- China, Western Europe, and North America are key contributors to the company sales

The world’s largest car manufacturer, Volkswagen has registered strong growth in sales in the first half of 2021. The company sold 27,03,200 units globally between January to June 2021, as compared to 21,98,900-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a 23 per cent growth in sales. The Volkswagen Group claims that the increase in sales was partially achieved through strategic warehouse and supply management.

The Volkswagen Passenger Cars brands are present around the world in more than 150 markets and produce vehicles at more than 30 locations in 13 countries. China, one of the strongest and important markets for the company, has witnessed 11, 67,800-unit sales. Western Europe and North America are the second the third-largest markets for the company with 6,16,700 and 2,89,900-unit sales, respectively. The company expects the strong sales momentum to continue for the rest of the year.

Commenting on the occasion, Alexander Seitz, CFO Volkswagen, said, “We succeeded in further reducing our fixed cost ratio. Our strict cost discipline, the good progress we have made in implementing our strategic realignment in North and South America, results-oriented management of the markets and significant volume growth are giving a boost to our financial figures.”