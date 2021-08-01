CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Volkswagen Passenger Cars registers strong sales growth in first half of 2021

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    366 Views
    Volkswagen Passenger Cars registers strong sales growth in first half of 2021

    - Volkswagen Passenger Cars witnessed 23 per cent growth in sales as compared to H1 of 2020

    - China, Western Europe, and North America are key contributors to the company sales 

    The world’s largest car manufacturer, Volkswagen has registered strong growth in sales in the first half of 2021. The company sold 27,03,200 units globally between January to June 2021, as compared to 21,98,900-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a 23 per cent growth in sales. The Volkswagen Group claims that the increase in sales was partially achieved through strategic warehouse and supply management. 

    The Volkswagen Passenger Cars brands are present around the world in more than 150 markets and produce vehicles at more than 30 locations in 13 countries. China, one of the strongest and important markets for the company, has witnessed 11, 67,800-unit sales. Western Europe and North America are the second the third-largest markets for the company with 6,16,700 and 2,89,900-unit sales, respectively. The company expects the strong sales momentum to continue for the rest of the year. 

    Commenting on the occasion, Alexander Seitz, CFO Volkswagen, said, “We succeeded in further reducing our fixed cost ratio. Our strict cost discipline, the good progress we have made in implementing our strategic realignment in North and South America, results-oriented management of the markets and significant volume growth are giving a boost to our financial figures.”

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Skoda Auto Group registers 35.2 per cent growth in sales revenue in first half of 2021
     Next 
    Audi Group registers best first half-year sales with 9,81,681 units delivered globally

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.92 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Audi e-tron Sportback

    Audi e-tron Sportback

    ₹ 1.18 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22ndJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Tiago NRG BS6

    Tata Tiago NRG BS6

    ₹ 7.50 - 8.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 4th August 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • volkswagen-cars
    • other brands
    Volkswagen Polo

    Volkswagen Polo

    ₹ 6.21 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Volkswagen-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Volkswagen Passenger Cars registers strong sales growth in first half of 2021