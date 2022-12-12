CarWale

    Top 3 compact sedans sold in India in November 2022

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    870 Views
    Over the years, SUVs and hatchbacks have been the major contributors to car sales in India. That said, there is a fair share of fan following for compact sedans in the country. Read below to learn more about the top three compact sedans sold in November 2022. 

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire has retained the title of being the bestselling compact sedan in the country. The compact sedan registered 76 per cent growth with 14,456 unit sales in November 2022 as against 8,196 unit sales in the same period last year. Earlier in March, the company launched the CNG version which significantly boosted its sales in the country.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The vehicle is powered a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder K-Series petrol engine that generates 89bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. Both the variants get a five-speed manual transmission as standard. The AGS option is available in the regular petrol engine variants.

    Tata Tigor

    The Tigor is next on the list with 4,301 unit sales in November 2022 compared to 1,785 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a strong growth of 141 per cent. The Tigor EV has regenerated interest in the model. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Tigor is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder engine generating 84bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 3,300rpm. It can be had with a five-speed manual transmission and AMT options. The CNG version produces 72bhp at 6,000rpm and 95Nm of torque at 3,500rpm and is limited to a five-speed manual transmission as standard. The electric version is powered by a 26kWh battery pack to generate 74bhp and 170Nm of torque. 

    Honda Amaze 

    The Honda Amaze emerged as the third bestselling in this segment 3,890 units last month as against 2,344 units in November 2021, thereby registering a growth of 66 per cent. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The compact sedan is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine generates 88bhp at 6,000rpm and 110Nm of torque at 4,800rpm. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre i-DTECH engine with a manual transmission generates 97bhp at 3,600rpm and 200Nm at 1,750rpm, while the CVT diesel variant generates 78bhp at 3,600rpm and 160Nm of torque at 1,750rpm.

