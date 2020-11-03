CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata domestic sales peddle up by 27 percent in October 2020

    Tata domestic sales peddle up by 27 percent in October 2020

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    336 Views
    Tata domestic sales peddle up by 27 percent in October 2020

    - Car manufacturer’s passenger vehicle sales rise by 79 percent Y-o-Y 

    - Tata’s total sales rise by 27 percent over last year

    Tata Motors Limited has logged total sales of 52,132 units in October, 2020. The domestic sales of the company stood at 49,669 units while it exported 2,463 units to the international markets.  The Indian-carmaker has recorded a decent 12 percent growth in domestic sales as compared to the previous month's statistics of 44,444 units. On a yearly scale, the figures have gone up by 27 percent as against the data in October, 2019.

    Of the total sales in the month, the car manufacturer has sold 23,617 units of passenger vehicles in the country which is 11 percent up than the last month. As compared to the same period last year, Tata’s sale of passenger vehicles has risen by a staggering 79 percent from a meagre 13,169 units in October, 2019. 

    The sales are expected to further gain momentum in the upcoming Diwali season with various festive offers and discounts being offered by the automaker. Tata’s vehicles have finally managed to make its mark in the sales charts with the Altroz, Nexon and Nexon EV being the top players in the company’s portfolio. Also expected to launch early next year is the Gravitas - three-row version of the Harrier. When launched, it will go up against the Hector Plus, and the upcoming new-gen Mahindra XUV500.

    • Tata motors
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Hyundai New i20

    Hyundai New i20

    ₹ 6.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 5th November 2020
    All Upcoming Cars