CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • The Valley Run 2020 to be held in December

    The Valley Run 2020 to be held in December

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    201 Views
    The Valley Run 2020 to be held in December

    -The event is scheduled for 19 and 20 December, 2020

    -Online registrations shall commence from 16 November, 2020

    The epitome of India’s drag racing event is back with its eighth edition. The Valley run 2020 will happen at its historic venue - Aamby Valley Airstrip in Lonavala, Maharashtra. It will be a two-day affair in the next month on 19 and 20 December.

    Now, even though the pandemic has taken out a major chunk of the year, there is finally something for the motorsport enthusiasts to look forward to and end the year on a good note. The scenic airstrip of Aamby Valley will be converted to a two-lane drag strip for the weekend. The party is open to all categories of four and two-wheelers. The Valley Run encourages speed demons to battle it amongst themselves on their machines from a standstill to a quarter-mile in a straight line. Last year, the contest witnessed over 600 participants from across the nation.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Speaking of the competition, CarWale bagged the winning title last season in an insanely fast Audi RS5 clocking a sensational time of 11.97 seconds! You can read all about it here. Stayed tuned to know our pick for this year’s competition.

    The online registrations for the event shall commence from 16 November, 2020. The other highlights of the Valley Run will include an automobile exhibition area with manufacturers and innovators along with their latest offerings, stunts display, players’ and VIP seating lounge with an exclusive supercars and bike display.

    • Valley Run
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Hyundai New i20

    Hyundai New i20

    ₹ 6.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 5th November 2020
    All Upcoming Cars