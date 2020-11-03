The Valley Run 2020 to be held in December

-The event is scheduled for 19 and 20 December, 2020

The epitome of India’s drag racing event is back with its eighth edition. The Valley run 2020 will happen at its historic venue - Aamby Valley Airstrip in Lonavala, Maharashtra. It will be a two-day affair in the next month on 19 and 20 December.

Now, even though the pandemic has taken out a major chunk of the year, there is finally something for the motorsport enthusiasts to look forward to and end the year on a good note. The scenic airstrip of Aamby Valley will be converted to a two-lane drag strip for the weekend. The party is open to all categories of four and two-wheelers. The Valley Run encourages speed demons to battle it amongst themselves on their machines from a standstill to a quarter-mile in a straight line. Last year, the contest witnessed over 600 participants from across the nation.

Speaking of the competition, CarWale bagged the winning title last season in an insanely fast Audi RS5 clocking a sensational time of 11.97 seconds! You can read all about it here. Stayed tuned to know our pick for this year’s competition.

The online registrations for the event shall commence from 16 November, 2020. The other highlights of the Valley Run will include an automobile exhibition area with manufacturers and innovators along with their latest offerings, stunts display, players’ and VIP seating lounge with an exclusive supercars and bike display.