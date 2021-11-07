Skoda Slavia to arrive in showrooms by March 2022

- The Skoda Slavia mid-size sedan will be unveiled on 18 November, 2021

- The model is expected to be launched in Q1 2022

Skoda Auto India is all set to unveil the production-ready Slavia sedan on 18 November, 2021. The model, which will be the spiritual successor to the Rapid in India, is likely to be launched in Q1 2022.

Zac Hollis, Director of Skoda Auto India has confirmed that the new Slavia mid-size sedan will arrive at showrooms in the country by February or March 2022. The Slavia will be the second product to be based on the MQB A0 IN platform after the Kushaq.

Under the hood, the Skoda Slavia is expected to be powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine. The former will be capable of producing 115bhp and 175Nm of torque while the latter will be tuned to produce 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. Transmission options could include a six-speed manual unit, a six-speed automatic unit, and a seven-speed DSG automatic unit. We have driven he prototype of the Slavia, and you can read our review here.