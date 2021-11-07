Top-three compact SUVs sold in India in October 2021

The competition in the compact SUV segment has intensified as car manufacturers constantly introduce new models or upgrade their current product line with a modern set of features. Despite stiff competition among brands in the volatile Indian market, popular car models Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, and the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza have claimed the top-three positions in the compact SUV segment.

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue has outsold the Tata Nexon to lead sales in the compact SUV segment in October 2021. Hyundai sold 10,554 units of the Venue sub-four metre SUV as compared to 8,828-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a 20 per cent growth in sales.

Mechanically, the Venue is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine that generates 99bhp and 240Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The 1.0-litre Turbo GDi is the powerful one of the lot, with an output of 118bhp/172Nm torque. Alternatively, customers can also opt for a 1.2-litre petrol engine which generates 82bhp at 6,000rpm.

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon has missed the top rank by just 550 units. The Nexon registered an impressive 47 per cent growth in sales with 10,096-unit sales as compared to 6,888-unit sales in October 2020.

The Nexon is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine generates 118bhp at 5,500rpm and 170Nm of torque at 1,750rpm. This engine is available in six-speed manual and AMT options. On the other hand, the Nexon diesel gets a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine which generates 108bhp at 4,000rpm and 260Nm of torque at 1,500rpm. This engine is available with a six-speed manual transmission.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

The sales for the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been affected by the shortage of semiconductors in the country. The Vitara Brezza sales numbers have dropped by 34 per cent with 8,032-unit sales in October 2021 as compared to 12, 087-unit sales in the same period last year.

Mechanically, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is powered by a 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine which produces 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. This engine gets a five-speed manual transmission and an automatic transmission option with Smart Hybrid technology.