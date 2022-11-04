Skoda Slavia prices hiked by up to Rs 40,000

- Skoda Slavia prices increased across the range

- Second price hike since its launch in February 2022

Skoda has increased the prices of the Slavia by up to Rs 40,000 with effect from 1 November, 2022. This is the second price hike for the model since it was launched in the country in February this year. The first price increase of up to Rs 60,000 for the sedan took place in June this year.

Coming to the variant-wise prices, the Skoda Slavia Ambition 1.0 AT has witnessed a price rise of Rs 40,000, followed by the Style 1.0 MT, which received a price hike of Rs 31,000. The Active 1.0 MT and Ambition 1.0 MT receive a uniform hike of Rs 30,000.

The Skoda Slavia Style 1.0 MT NSR (non-sunroof) and Style 1.5 MT have become dearer by Rs 21,000, while the top-spec Style 1.5 DSG now costs Rs 1,000 more than the prices last month. Prices of the Style 1.0 AT variant of the sedan have been hiked by Rs 11,000.