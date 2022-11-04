Creating Good Environment and Culture: Key For Loving Your Work

The global supplier of embedded and connected software products and services for the automotive industry, Elektrobit is a leader in automotive software with over 30 years of experience in serving the industry.

A fully-owned, independently-operated subsidiary of Continental, Elektrobit’s software powers over one billion devices in more than 100 million vehicles. It also offers flexible, innovative solutions for car infrastructure software, connectivity and security, automated driving and related tools, and user experience.

Maria Anhalt, CEO, Elektrobit Automotive GmbH, says that two critical elements emerging in the global automotive industry – electrical drive and software – are becoming the key technological elements of a vehicle. She further adds, “We are critically important for the future business success of all the OEMs and technology partners. We are a software company, and we work with all the system-on-chip providers and engage with them early in the development cycle.”

Maria says that the company is capable not only of creating its own software and selling it, but also has a great services arm to implement and integrate with other software.

She reiterates that innovation is an ingredient in business that helps in providing a competitive advantage for the future. Her message to the upcoming professionals, especially women, is to do what they like and not because society insists them to.

“The most important thing in an organisation is to see how we can create an environment and culture where people love to work. Leadership is leading people towards having a vision for the organisation,” she says.