Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo variant in the works

- The Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo could be launched in the coming weeks

- Expected to get cosmetic updates and feature additions

Skoda Auto India has officially confirmed that it is working on a Monte Carlo edition of the Slavia sedan. Expected to be launched in the coming weeks, the new version, which is likely to be based on the top-spec Style variant, could receive feature additions as well as cosmetic updates similar to the Kushaq Monte Carlo edition.

On the outside, the Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo edition is expected to be offered with two colour options including red and white, along with numerous blacked-out elements such as the grille, roof, ORVMs, as well as the ‘Skoda’ and ‘Slavia’ lettering. Also on offer could be a Monte-Carlo logo on the front fenders and a new set of alloy wheels.

Inside, the upcoming Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo edition is likely to come equipped with a dual-tone black and red theme, red inserts for various elements, a fully digital instrument cluster, and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Under the hood, the new Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo edition will be powered by the same 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines. Transmission options including a six-speed manual unit, a six-speed torque converter automatic unit, and a seven-speed DSG unit will be carried over as well.