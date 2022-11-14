Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG launch soon; what to expect?

- Will have two variants in CNG

- Has a claimed fuel efficiency of 26.1km/kg

While announcing the Toyota Glanza E-CNG, Toyota Kirloskar Motor also announced the arrival of another CNG model, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. It will be the first in its segment to feature this configuration. We already know a few things about the vehicle, and based on that here's what you can expect.

Price:

Currently, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder starts at Rs 10.48 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant in petrol. Although the bookings of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG are officially open, the prices have not been announced yet. However, the CNG variants are expected to be dearer by Rs 50,000 than the Neo Drive counterparts.

Variants:

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG will be offered in two trims, S and G. Meanwhile, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder is currently available in four variants: E, S, G, and V. Further, the vehicle can be had in 11 different colours: Gaming Grey, Speedy Blue, Cafe White with Midnight Black, Sportin Red with Midnight Black, Enticing Silver, Enticing Silver with Midnight Black, Speedy Blue with Midnight Black, Cave Black, Midnight black, Sportin Red, and Cafe White.

Powertrain:

With the addition of CNG, the Hyryder is now available with three different powertrains: Neo Drive, self-charging strong hybrid electric, and the E-CNG. The CNG variant will only be available in S and G trims, with power output yet to be announced. The strong-hybrid electric version, on the other hand, is powered by a 1.5-litre engine mated to an e-drive transmission producing 91bhp and 122Nm of torque, whereas the electric motor produces 79bhp and 141Nm of torque. It has a combined output of 114bhp. Then, the Neo Drive model is powered by a 1.5-litre Maruti K-series engine that produces 101bhp and 135Nm of torque. This engine comes with a five-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission, as well as all-wheel-drive functionality.

Design and features:

The CNG trims' only distinctive element from the standard petrol-powered variants is the CNG badge on the rear. Features that will be standard on the CNG trims include a keyless start button, reclining rear seats, a touchscreen infotainment system, tilt and telescopic steering, cruise control, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, a manually height-adjustable driver seat, a rear-view camera, and more.

Now, Toyota and Maruti are taking their chances in this segment with the introduction of their CNG SUVs. Especially after the introduction of fuel-efficient hybrid engines, CNG will undoubtedly attract buyers who found hybrids too expensive, by providing a very fuel-efficient yet inexpensive alternative.