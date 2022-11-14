CarWale
    Tata Tiago NRG CNG – What to expect

    Jay Shah

    - Likely to be launched in the coming weeks 

    - Expected to be offered in two variants

    A few days back, Tata Motors teased the Tiago NRG CNG. Slated to be launched in the coming weeks, the NRG will be the third model in the Indian carmaker’s line-up to be offered with a CNG powertrain. If you are planning on buying one, here’s what you should expect from the crossover-inspired styled hatchback. 

    Powertrain

    Open Boot/Trunk

    The Tiago NRG CNG will make use of the existing 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that will be mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The power output is likely to be at 72bhp and 95Nm of peak torque which is identical to that of the Tiago.

    Variants

    The petrol-powered Tiago is offered in two variants – XT and XZ variants. We expect the CNG version to be launched in both trims. It is to be noted that the AMT variants will continue to be offered with a gasoline engine. 

    Features

    Dashboard

    Expect for the crossover styling, the Tiago NRG will be equipped with features such as a touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, a cooled glovebox, steering-mounted controls, an eight-speaker stereo system, and electrically-adjustable and foldable ORVMs. 

    Prices

    Rear Logo

    The Tiago NRG CNG is likely to demand a premium of Rs 80,000 to Rs 90,000 more than the comparable petrol variants of the hatchback.

