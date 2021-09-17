CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Skoda Rapid Rider Plus variant discontinued in India

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,137 Views
    Skoda Rapid Rider Plus variant discontinued in India

    - The Skoda Rapid Rider Plus variant was positioned above the base Rider variant

    - The model was powered by a 109bhp 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine 

    Skoda Auto India introduced the Rapid Rider Plus variant in India last year, with prices starting at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has now discreetly discontinued the popular variant of the sedan.

    The Rider Plus variant was positioned above the Rider variant, which is the base variant in the Rapid lineup. Feature highlights of the model included a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SmartLink connectivity, automatic climate control, dual-tone interior theme, and a foldable arm-rest.

    A few other notable features of the Skoda Rapid Rider Plus variant included a blacked-out grille, a lip spoiler, a blacked-out B-pillar, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and height-adjustable seat-belts. The model was available in four colours including Candy White, Carbon Steel, Brilliant Silver, and Toffee Brown.

    Under the hood, the Skoda Rapid Rider Plus variant was powered by a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine that produces 109bhp and 175Nm of torque. Transmission options included a six-speed manual unit or a six-speed automatic unit. 

    Skoda Rapid TSI Image
    Skoda Rapid TSI
    ₹ 7.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Tata Motors launches Safari Gold Edition in India at Rs 21.89 lakh

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Skoda Rapid TSI Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4741 Views
    4 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.29 Lakh
    onwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Hyundai i20 N Line

    Hyundai i20 N Line

    ₹ 9.84 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2ndSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi e-tron GT

    Audi e-tron GT

    ₹ 2.00 - 2.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected By - 22nd September 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • skoda-cars
    • other brands
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 10.51 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Skoda-Cars

    Skoda Rapid TSI Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 9.07 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 9.34 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 8.72 Lakh
    Pune₹ 9.38 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 9.31 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 8.62 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 8.98 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 8.60 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 8.50 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4741 Views
    4 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Skoda Rapid Rider Plus variant discontinued in India