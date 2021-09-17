Skoda Rapid Rider Plus variant discontinued in India

- The Skoda Rapid Rider Plus variant was positioned above the base Rider variant

- The model was powered by a 109bhp 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine

Skoda Auto India introduced the Rapid Rider Plus variant in India last year, with prices starting at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has now discreetly discontinued the popular variant of the sedan.

The Rider Plus variant was positioned above the Rider variant, which is the base variant in the Rapid lineup. Feature highlights of the model included a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SmartLink connectivity, automatic climate control, dual-tone interior theme, and a foldable arm-rest.

A few other notable features of the Skoda Rapid Rider Plus variant included a blacked-out grille, a lip spoiler, a blacked-out B-pillar, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and height-adjustable seat-belts. The model was available in four colours including Candy White, Carbon Steel, Brilliant Silver, and Toffee Brown.

Under the hood, the Skoda Rapid Rider Plus variant was powered by a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine that produces 109bhp and 175Nm of torque. Transmission options included a six-speed manual unit or a six-speed automatic unit.