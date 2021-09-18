Drive Experience at the NATRAX in the Renault Kiger

Introduction

The NATRAX or National Automotive Test Tracks is one of the 'largest automobile testing facilities in the world'. And that says it all! Still, to add a few more accolades, it also has the longest high-speed test track in Asia. We got a chance to visit this world-class automotive proving ground set-up that is spread across more than 3,000 acres. You cannot fathom the expanse of this facility unless you visit it. And even when you do, you will be left awestruck with the number of testing facilities there. We've tried to compile all of it here over our two-day visit there.

Remember, this is not a race track but a facility where a prototype of any vehicle can be brought, tested, and honed to be taken back as a proper road-legal vehicle. All kinds of automobile testing processes one can think of can be done here. We were welcomed and introduced to all of the facilities by a group of enthusiastic and passionate individuals. We'll get to each track in detail, but let’s start with the high-speed test track, which is the talk of the town.

1. High-speed test track

It's claimed a car can be tested at a mind-boggling speed of 375kmph here! Meanwhile, neutral speeds remain to be 250kmph on this oval-shaped track, which is 16m wide with five lanes and an additional service lane. OEMs can perform various tests here apart from top-speed runs. These include constant speed fuel consumption tests, coast down tests, brake tests, speedometer calibration, and many more.

2. Dry Handling Circuit

Next up, we were looking forward to this dry handling circuit of 3.6km length and 8m width. It's quite an interesting track for four-wheelers, especially with curves’ radius varying from 20m to 300m. It gets more technical with the gradient varying from 1.5-4.5 per cent and even reverse slope on two of the curves. Don’t consider this to be your ultimate proving ground for pushing your car to the limits though. Yes, there's a runoff area with pebbles and gravel alongside the track, but that doesn't seem adequate enough to inspire confidence and test your supercar to the limit.

3. Two/three-wheeler handling circuit

Similarly, there's another handling circuit designed especially for two- and three-wheelers. It is 1.5km long with similar bends and even switchbacks for that matter. A width of 5m might seem too tight, but is perfect for go-karts I’d say!

4. Multi-friction braking track and wet pad

All categories of automobiles can be tested and homologated here. There's an aquaplaning test surface of 150m and then four different surfaces with a varying coefficient of friction. High-speed braking tests, ABS tuning, and tyre performance evaluation; all are done here at this track. Additionally, there’s also a separate wet pad to test the ESP systems and tyres in wet conditions.

5. Dynamic platform

As the name suggests, this 300m diameter steering pad connected to the long stretch of approach roads can host many tests, including constant radius and slalom tests. It spreads across 1,500m in length and has a zero per cent longitudinal slope. There are two tangential acceleration lanes of 900m to get the fish hook manoeuvre, double lane change, and even the J-turn tests done. Basically, all the handling and dynamics stability tests can be performed here.

6. Accelerated Fatigue track

Now, this is one track I would never want my vehicle to be taken to. And reasonably so, as these are torture tracks to test the robustness and build quality of vehicles. I’m told, just 500km of an endurance run here is good enough to be equated to lakh and lakh of km around the treacherous road conditions across our country. It's designed with two circuits, one with low and the other with high severity of torture track. These are replete with the rough road, potholes, ditches, twisting roads, and all that you'd dread to tread! It also includes cobblestone surfaces, splash roads, resonance surfaces, and Belgian pave surfaces.

7. Gradient Track

Also called the hill track, this gradient track has dedicated slopes with different angles of inclination. OEMs can assimilate the torque capacity of any vehicle here along with its gradability. The split section of ceramic tiles further helps in the tuning of traction systems. Also, a good spot to test the efficiency of your parking brake on a slope!

8. Gravel and off-road circuit

This circuit has two loops, one a 6m gravel path and the other a 5m off-road lane. The latter also gets a multitude of options including sand, mud tracks, twist ditches, etc., to emulate the village roads or diversions.

9. Noise track

Futuristic homologation tests have also been taken care of here at NATRAX. This track is a prime example where a vehicle pass-by noise, and even, the tyre noise can be measured. This 300m of space is exclusively for acceleration and deceleration lanes.

10. Comfort Track

Now, let’s get to the NVH and ride comfort of a vehicle and that can be tested here at the comfort track. Again different surfaces including smooth and rough concrete, standard and rough asphalt, cleats, washboard, and bridge joints as well. A manufacturer can choose to evaluate either in a series or parallel configuration. And, there's good enough space for the largest of vehicles.

11. Sustainability track

They've made good use of the natural terrain and this track is a testimony to this fact. A circuit with an eight per cent constant gradient snakes up the hillside to give a bird's eye view of NATRAX. Vehicles climb up and down this 800m long and 7m wide track while being evaluated for their cooling performance.

12. Other proving grounds

The afore-mentioned tracks are just the major part of the R&D tracks or proving grounds, as they say. However, there are still many labs and buildings with dedicated workstations. Labs pertaining to CAD/CAE, vehicle instrumentation, vehicle dynamics, powertrain, etc. are available. Then, there are workshop buildings for electrical testing, battery testing, etc. apart from a headquarter and control tower for the test tracks.

Phew! While I was astounded by the magnitude and quality of construction, I also have that sense of pride in saying, that we now have a world-class comprehensive vehicle testing facility back here in India. The NATRAX, as rightly considered, is emerging as a centre of excellence for vehicle dynamics and many other evaluation services. Right from a two-wheeler or a three-wheeler, to even a passenger or heavy commercial vehicle, any of it can be developed and homologated here!

Pictures by Kapil Angane