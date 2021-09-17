Tata Motors launches Safari Gold Edition in India at Rs 21.89 lakh

- Available in two colour options – White Gold and Black Gold

- Rides on R18 Charcoal Black alloy wheels with gold embellishments on the exterior and interior

- Continues to be powered by a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine generating 170bhp/350Nm

In an effort to boost sales in the festive season, Tata Motors has launched the Safari Gold Edition in the country at Rs 21.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Mechanically, the SUV continues to be powered by the existing engine options, and the changes are limited to cosmetic and feature updates. The Safari Gold will be showcased at the VIVO IPL 2021 in Dubai.

The upcoming SUV will be available in two colour options, namely White Gold and Black Gold. The White Gold has derived its name from the premium Frost White colour. Additionally, it offers a black roof to add more character to the SUV. Moreover, to distinguish it from the regular variants, it gets a glistening Mont Blanc marble finish mid pad with subtle gold accents. On the other hand, the Black Gold colour option features an intense Coffee Bean-inspired black exterior. As for the interior, it gets a dark marble finish mid pad and golden flourishes throughout the cabin.

For added convenience, the newly launched Tata Safari Gold Edition offers ventilated seats on both the first and second row of seats along with a wireless charger, and air purifier. Additionally, the new Gold variants offer Oyster White Diamond Quilted genuine leather seats, as well as Android Auto and Apple Carplay over WiFi. To further distinguish Safari Gold from the regular models, it gets R18 Charcoal Black alloy wheels along with gold embellishments on the exterior and interior of the vehicle.

Mechanically, the Tata Safari Gold Edition continues to be powered by a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine that is capable of generating 170bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. The transmission will be handled by a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox. The SUV offers Multi Drive Mode such as – normal, rough, and wet.

Speaking on the new launch, Vivek Srivatsa, Head – Marketing, Passenger and Electric Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “In less than five months after its launch, our premium flagship SUV, the new Safari reached the milestone of its 10,000th rollout and today is among the highest selling SUVs in its segment. The Safari has received immense love from our customers and keeping in mind the response, we are delighted to announce the introduction of the prestigious Safari #Gold Edition from Tata Motors. Staying true to its DNA and in line with our New Forever philosophy, Safari #Gold is a vision of luxury and opulence. With a rich mix of exquisite design elements added on the exteriors and interiors, this special version is equipped with top of the line features, heightening the sense of comfort and indulgence for an effortless driving experience. To debut this new offering what better platform than the IPL itself. The vehicle will be on display in stadiums across the second leg of season. We are excited to showcase this product in Dubai and are confident that it will command a lot of buyers’ attention during this festive season.”