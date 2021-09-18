CarWale
    Skoda Rapid Matte Edition to be launched soon

    Jay Shah

    Skoda Rapid Matte Edition to be launched soon

    - To be offered with an exterior matte shade

    - Will be powered by the 1.0-litre TSI engine

    Skoda Auto India is all set to introduce a special Matte Edition of the Rapid sedan. Showcased earlier at the 2020 Auto Expo, the Rapid is the first car in its segment to receive a matte exterior paint job. Let us have a look at the details. 

    Now, the Skoda Rapid Matte concept featured matte colour along with contrasting red highlights on the ORVMs, boot lid, boot lip spoiler, and brake calipers. However, based on the recent pictures that have surfaced on the web, the bright red inserts appear to have been swapped with either the body colour or gloss black accents. We also expect Skoda to fit this edition with blacked-out 17-inch alloy wheels. 

    Besides this, the interior is also likely to be updated with new upholstery. The top-spec Monte Carlo trim of the Rapid is offered with features such as automatic headlamps, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, flat-bottom steering wheel, cooled glovebox, cruise control, rear parking sensors, and automatic climate control.

    Under the bonnet, the Rapid Matte will be powered by the existing 1.0-litre TSI petrol motor that puts out 109bhp and 175Nm of torque. The transmission options include a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox. The Matte Edition is expected to demand a premium over the outgoing versions and is likely to be launched in the coming weeks. 

