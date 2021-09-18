Isuzu Motors India inaugurates a new dealership in Jodhpur

- Torque Isuzu is a 3S facility spread across an area of more than 13,000 square feet

Isuzu Motors India has appointed a new dealer known as Torque Isuzu in Jodhpur. The new 3S facility, which is spread across an area of over 13,000 square feet, adds to the network of the Isuzu outlets already operating in Jaipur.

The new Isuzu facility features a four car display and the service area is equipped with 10 service bays. The dealership employees have been trained under the supervision of Isuzu personnel to provide a quality customer experience.

Commenting on the occasion, Ken Takashima, Deputy Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India, said, “Isuzu vehicles are being well-received by customers across the country and particularly in Rajasthan. The inauguration of the new facility of Torque Isuzu is a move to address the growing need for Isuzu vehicles in Jodhpur and nearby cities of Jaisalmer, Barmer, Pali, and Sirohi. The Isuzu D-Max S-Cab and V-Cross have been favourites among the customers in the region. We are happy to partner with Torque Isuzu to serve our customers better and I wish the team the best in their journey.”