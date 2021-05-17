CarWale
    Second-gen BMW 2 Series Coupe officially teased

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    -         Gets 50-50 weight distribution

    -         Range-topping M240i will retain the straight-six engine

    We have seen the new-gen 2 Series on test on many occasions thanks to our spy sleuths. Now, BMW has officially given out details of the second generation coupe undergoing its development testing at the BMW Group test site in Maisach while also dropping key statistics that we could expect from the new-gen 2 Series line-up.

    According to the Bavarian carmaker, the 2 Series Coupe continues the tradition of the original BMW 2002. When it will go into production in the latter half of this year, the 2 Series will retain the straight-six turbocharged engine along with the characteristic 50:50 weight distribution. It will also get a torsionally stiff body and chassis but is claimed to be comfortable enough to be a daily driver.

    The purists will be happy to be informed that the two-door model will continue its rear-wheel-drive but the range-topping M240i will adopt the xDrive all-wheel-drive system. This M version will put out close to 375bhp and will be paired to an eight-speed automatic. In terms of chassis development, the stiffness is said to be up by 12 per cent over the outgoing model.

    Even the track width is increased both on the front and rear axle while dynamic struts and stroke-dependent dampers are employed to make the new 2 handle better. An adaptive M Chassis will also be offered as optional fitment where the electronically controlled dampers would appropriately map the suspension for a perfect balance of sporty and comfort-oriented driving, says BMW.

    In terms of styling, the upcoming 2 Series Coupe maintains its tight proportions but seems to have grown in dimensions. There’s a new headlamp shape and design peeking through the wrap while the kidney grille appears to have been enlarged in size as well. But thankfully it doesn’t look like it is taking the 4 Series route yet. There are aggressive splitters, duck-tail shaped rear deck, flared wheel arches, low-slung nose, rakish roofline and dual-exhaust tips visible on the prototype so far.

    BMW promises that the production of the new-gen 2022 2 Series will commence this year so we can assume the global premiere isn’t too far off now. Sales are likely to begin next year, and it should also arrive in India but only in the top-spec M2 guise.

