India-bound Jeep Grand Commander images leaked ahead of official unveil

After several spy shots, rumours, and teasers, the first clear images of Jeep’s upcoming three-row SUV have now surfaced on the internet. Likely to be christened as the ‘Grand Commander’, the SUV will be positioned above the recently updated Compass and will debut in China first.

The spy images on the internet reveal a familiar front design that has been borrowed from the Compass facelift. However, subtle cosmetic changes like rectangular LED headlamps and slightly elongated seven-slat grille give the Commander its distinct look. The front bumper also appears to have been reworked significantly with the fog lamps placed in a black housing that are further linked by a thin cut-out.

The side profile is dominated by the square-shaped body-coloured wheel arches with the alloy wheels getting a new design. The extended body after the C-pillar is what gives the Grand Commander its unique identity. The roof rails, larger rear doors, a bigger rear quarter glass, and a completely redesigned rear makes the SUV look more practical than its five-seat sibling. The rear looks appealing with the sleek LED split tail lamps with the ‘Grand Commander’ badging at the centre of the boot lid. The 4x4 symbol also confirms that the seven-seater will be equipped with a four-wheel-drive setup.

The details as to the interiors are scarce at the moment but we expect it to get features like a floating touchscreen infotainment system with the latest UConnect 5 software, front ventilated seats, leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control, digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, and a panoramic sunroof.

It is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine from the Compass slightly tuned for higher power outputs. Transmission duty is likely to be handled by a nine-speed torque converter automatic transmission. India launch of the Grand Commander is expected sometime next year.

