Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Porsche releases a documentary on two toughest endurance races

Porsche releases a documentary on two toughest endurance races

April 21, 2020, 07:45 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
339 Views
Be the first to comment
Porsche releases a documentary on two toughest endurance races

Porsche has published a documentary online on the two toughest endurance events in motor racing ever. 'Endurance' shows how the Stuttgart-based carmaker's GT Team had taken this double challenge of the 24h of Le Mans and the 24h of the Nürburgring. 

Porsche 911 Exterior

The documentary focuses on the performance of two cars in particular - the Porsche 911 RSR and the 911 GT3 R. Both these cars are based on the production version of the high-performance 911 GT3 RS. However, it's not just the vehicles who are the main protagonists, but all the people involved as well. These images are just a teaser of their tireless efforts and challenges they faced.

Porsche 911 Exterior

In fact, the new Porsche documentary outlines the demanding situations and the background of these racers in an exceptional way. It portrays what endurance racing is actually all about. It encompasses all the emotions, stress, deprivation and even the boundless dedication and passion of all involved unfiltered. All the setbacks on the racetrack and how tense situations are dealt by the family of a young racing driver are also realistically showcased. 

Porsche 911 Exterior

These two are the world's greatest endurance races for GT cars that happened back to back in eight days in 2019. Porsche Motorsport and its customer teams faced this extra-ordinary challenge last season. It put all their drivers, team managers and engineers under stress that they must have never experienced before. This 90 minute movie captures all these dangers and life to the limit. It's available on YouTube and Amazon Prime now.

Porsche 911 Exterior
  • Porsche
  • Porsche 911
  • Porsche 911 GT3 R
  • 911
  • Porsche 911 RSR
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks
Get FREE Loan Offer
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Porsche 911 Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 2.13 Crore onwards
Bangalore₹ 2.29 Crore onwards
New Delhi₹ 2.11 Crore onwards
Hyderabad₹ 2.18 Crore onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 2.12 Crore onwards
Chennai₹ 2.2 Crore onwards
Kolkata₹ 2.03 Crore onwards
Chandigarh₹ 2.05 Crore onwards

Popular Videos

Porsche Macan Features and More Price Rs 69.98 Lakhs Onwards

Porsche Macan Features and More Price Rs 69.98 Lakhs Onwards

The new Porsche Macan has just made its way int ...

30 Likes
5485 Views

Polo GT TDI Review

Polo GT TDI Review

We review the Hot Hatch - 'GT' once again, this ...

688 Likes
112951 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

May 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)
Ad

Advertisement

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in