Porsche releases a documentary on two toughest endurance races

Porsche has published a documentary online on the two toughest endurance events in motor racing ever. 'Endurance' shows how the Stuttgart-based carmaker's GT Team had taken this double challenge of the 24h of Le Mans and the 24h of the Nürburgring.

The documentary focuses on the performance of two cars in particular - the Porsche 911 RSR and the 911 GT3 R. Both these cars are based on the production version of the high-performance 911 GT3 RS. However, it's not just the vehicles who are the main protagonists, but all the people involved as well. These images are just a teaser of their tireless efforts and challenges they faced.

In fact, the new Porsche documentary outlines the demanding situations and the background of these racers in an exceptional way. It portrays what endurance racing is actually all about. It encompasses all the emotions, stress, deprivation and even the boundless dedication and passion of all involved unfiltered. All the setbacks on the racetrack and how tense situations are dealt by the family of a young racing driver are also realistically showcased.

These two are the world's greatest endurance races for GT cars that happened back to back in eight days in 2019. Porsche Motorsport and its customer teams faced this extra-ordinary challenge last season. It put all their drivers, team managers and engineers under stress that they must have never experienced before. This 90 minute movie captures all these dangers and life to the limit. It's available on YouTube and Amazon Prime now.