Audi to gradually commence production in Europe

In mid-March, Audi had temporarily suspended production in European facilities due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. This time around, Audi has announced its plans to gradually initiate the restart of production at its plants in Europe in the coming weeks. The decision will ease the supply bottlenecks and address the drop in demand due to the pandemic. The upcoming regulated restart in the worldwide Audi production network together with suppliers and service providers will be coordinated with the Volkswagen Group. The main component of the restart is a comprehensive package of measures that focuses on the safety of employees. In this respect, Audi is following the guidelines of the Robert Koch Institute and the regulations of the health authorities of the respective country.

Taking the first step back to normalcy, Peter Kossler, Board of Management Member for Production, said, “We will manage the restart as a joint European act. The focus is on the employees, because they need a safe working environment. Audi teams of experts have therefore adapted processes with a view to health protection in consultation with the specialist departments and works councils. I would like to thank all Audi employees and our partners around the world for their flexibility and joint efforts in times like these.” This is possible because the supply chains, production and logistics processes are closely interlinked within the Group and with partners at the international level.

Managers of production sections and groups, together with experts from occupational safety, health care, industrial engineering and the works council, have looked at each individual workplace, analysed it and developed suggestions for improvement. Only with the agreement of all those involved is a workplace considered “corona-ready.” The workgroup also took a close look at the working environment: group spaces, factory gates, parking spaces and internal factory traffic, as well as catering and factory restaurants. Audi has developed appropriate solutions for all areas. The employees will be informed in writing about these measures in advance and will receive comprehensive safety instructions from their line managers when they restart their work, as well as regular updates in internal online media and through numerous information notices at the plants.

The vehicle production at the Audi sites will be gradually ramped up from the end of April onwards according to a fixed plan. The engine production in Gyor has already started gradually ramping up again this week. The employees at the factories in Germany will only be able to resume their work fully in later phases of the restart, while the short-time working regulations will continue to apply until then.