  Home
  News
  2020 Hyundai Veloster N showcased with new eight-speed DCT

2020 Hyundai Veloster N showcased with new eight-speed DCT

April 21, 2020, 06:30 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
515 Views
Be the first to comment
2020 Hyundai Veloster N showcased with new eight-speed DCT

- Gets a new eight-speed wet dual-clutch transmission (N DCT)

- The new N DCT offers an additional seven per cent increase in torque

- Powered by the existing 2.0-litre turbocharged engine 

The 2020 Hyundai Veloster N has been unveiled with a new eight-speed wet dual-clutch transmission (N DCT). Under the hood, the performance hatchback is powered by the existing 2.0-litre turbocharged engine that produces 247bhp. However, the new N DCT offers an additional seven per cent increase in torque, from the earlier 353Nm to 377Nm. The Veloster N with a performance package produces up to 271bhp. 

The new N Grin Shift (NGS) tech allows turbo overboost and maximised transmission response for 20 seconds. Additionally, the vehicle gets N Power Shift (NPS) which provides more dynamic shift feeling for a fun-to-drive experience along with the N Track Sense Shift (NTS) which is activated automatically by sensing the driving condition of the vehicle. The NTS assists the driver to enjoy track driving with ease and helps the driver to focus more on steering of the vehicle. Moreover, the car knows what the driver wants and selects the correct gear for the turn. These features can be configured on the large eight-inch high-definition display with a JBL sound system.

The additional feature list includes Rev Matching, Launch Control and Overboost. The Hyundai Veloster N is capable of automatically sensing the driver’s style and the road conditions to offer optimised shift points. As for safety, it gets advanced equipment Hyundai SmartSense safety technologies, including Front Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), Lane Following Assist (LFA), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), High Beam Assist (HBA), Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW), and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW). 

The new Hyundai Veloster N will soon go on sale in South Korea, followed by its debut in other markets.

