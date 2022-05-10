Next-gen BMW M2 officially teased

- In profile, a deck spoiler seen at the back

- Massive bronze-finished alloy wheels, like those seen on GTS

BMW M Division has officially teased the next generation of their Baby M. The second-generation BMW M2 is on its way and we expect it to break cover just in time for the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

In the single teaser image shared so far, the next M2 is seen in profile with a special focus on the rear wing, mounted on the rear boot. It’s like the one seen on the Subaru Impreza and looks muscular with the added kit all around. It also sits lower to the ground compared to the standard 2 Series. Even the wheels are gorgeous looking star-shaped bronze-finished ones, which seem to have been inspired by the F82 M4 GTS.

We have seen the posterior of the M2 prototype in our spied images and we can confirm the presence of a quad exhaust at the back. Even the cabin will get a sportier turnaround with M-specific seats, steering, and everything in between. Under the hood will be a slightly tuned version of the S58 twin-turbocharged, 3.0-litre, straight-six which should be good enough for around 450bhp. There might also be a manual gearbox option but nothing is confirmed at the moment.

More details on the next-gen BMW M2 will arrive closer to its global premiere. It will also be sold in India shortly after it’s made available in the global markets.