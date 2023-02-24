New-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class interior revealed; gets a selfie camera

- Will get a three-screen setup, active ambient lighting, selfie camera,

- New Mercedes E-Class to make global debut later this year

Mercedes-Benz is all set to debut the new generation E-Class sedan globally in the coming months. Ahead of the official unveiling, Mercedes has revealed the first set of images of the luxury car’s interior revealing the gigantic new MBUX Superscreen.

While the overall three-screen setup is similar to what we have seen on the India-spec Mercedes-Benz EQS 580, the one on the new E-Class is even more advanced. Gone are the dual turbine-shaped aircon vents on either side, and in comes a set of slimmer aircon vents that blend with the dashboard layout. The design for the centre aircon vents are similar and are placed horizontally above the centre infotainment unit.

Furthermore, the panel for shortcut buttons has been relocated from the centre console onto the main touchscreen unit. Then there’s a miniscule camera that sits atop the dashboard, which also doubles up as a selfie or video camera. It is offered as an optional fitment to take photos/videos or for video conferences. Needless to say, the camera only works when the car is stationary.

The MBUX system not only looks modern but is also smart as it constantly monitors the driver’s eye movements to detect their attention level. The third screen on the passenger side uses ‘Dual Light Control’ technology, preventing the screen from being seen by the driver without reducing the visibility to the passenger.

Lastly, the new E-Class will be equipped with ‘Active Ambient Lighting’, which works with the Burmester stereo system to program or automatically change the lighting based on the audio or song’s rhythm.

Mercedes will debut the new E-Class globally later this year, with an India launch expected sometime in 2024.