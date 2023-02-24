CarWale

    New-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class interior revealed; gets a selfie camera

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    630 Views
    New-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class interior revealed; gets a selfie camera

    - Will get a three-screen setup, active ambient lighting, selfie camera, 

    - New Mercedes E-Class to make global debut later this year

    Mercedes-Benz is all set to debut the new generation E-Class sedan globally in the coming months. Ahead of the official unveiling, Mercedes has revealed the first set of images of the luxury car’s interior revealing the gigantic new MBUX Superscreen. 

    While the overall three-screen setup is similar to what we have seen on the India-spec Mercedes-Benz EQS 580, the one on the new E-Class is even more advanced. Gone are the dual turbine-shaped aircon vents on either side, and in comes a set of slimmer aircon vents that blend with the dashboard layout. The design for the centre aircon vents are similar and are placed horizontally above the centre infotainment unit. 

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class Dashboard

    Furthermore, the panel for shortcut buttons has been relocated from the centre console onto the main touchscreen unit. Then there’s a miniscule camera that sits atop the dashboard, which also doubles up as a selfie or video camera. It is offered as an optional fitment to take photos/videos or for video conferences. Needless to say, the camera only works when the car is stationary. 

    The MBUX system not only looks modern but is also smart as it constantly monitors the driver’s eye movements to detect their attention level. The third screen on the passenger side uses ‘Dual Light Control’ technology, preventing the screen from being seen by the driver without reducing the visibility to the passenger. 

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class Dashboard

    Lastly, the new E-Class will be equipped with ‘Active Ambient Lighting’, which works with the Burmester stereo system to program or automatically change the lighting based on the audio or song’s rhythm. 

    Mercedes will debut the new E-Class globally later this year, with an India launch expected sometime in 2024. 

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class Image
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class
    ₹ 72.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Bentley announces end of W12 engine
     Next 
    2023 Tata Safari launched in India; prices start at Rs 15.65 lakh

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    By CarWale Team23 Nov 2017
    1079 Views
    3 Likes
    Mercedes Benz E Class Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes Benz E Class Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    By CarWale Team12 Feb 2018
    2902 Views
    3 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 9.63 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 11.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 11.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda All New City

    Honda All New City

    ₹ 11.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

    ₹ 8.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW 3 Series

    BMW 3 Series

    ₹ 46.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    ₹ 57.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi A4

    Audi A4

    ₹ 43.81 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    ₹ 15.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd FEB
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    ₹ 15.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd FEB
    Hyundai Venue N Line

    Hyundai Venue N Line

    ₹ 12.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14th FEB
    Audi Q3 Sportback

    Audi Q3 Sportback

    ₹ 51.43 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13th FEB
    Renault Kiger

    Renault Kiger

    ₹ 6.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th FEB
    Renault Triber

    Renault Triber

    ₹ 6.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.68 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Citroen eC3

    Citroen eC3

    ₹ 9.00 - 13.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Hyundai New Verna

    Hyundai New Verna

    ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    21st Mar 2023Expected Launch
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 19.00 - 24.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th May 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    30th May 2023Expected Launch
    MG Air EV

    MG Air EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Tata Harrier Facelift

    ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mercedes-benz-cars
    • other brands
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class

    ₹ 1.72 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    ₹ 57.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLA

    Mercedes-Benz GLA

    ₹ 46.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mercedes-Benz-Cars

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 86.22 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 89.67 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 83.90 Lakh
    Pune₹ 86.22 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 89.70 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 79.51 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 87.50 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 83.86 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 80.39 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    By CarWale Team23 Nov 2017
    1079 Views
    3 Likes
    Mercedes Benz E Class Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes Benz E Class Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    By CarWale Team12 Feb 2018
    2902 Views
    3 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class interior revealed; gets a selfie camera