New Mercedes-Benz EQS spotted during final stages of testing; set to debut on 15 April, 2021

- 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQS drops partial camouflage ahead of unveil

- The model will also debut the brand’s Hyperscreen display

Ahead of its debut that is slated to take place on 15 April, 2021, the new Mercedes-Benz EQS has been spotted during a public road test yet again, this time on the streets of Stuttgart, Germany.

Compared to previous sightings, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQS drops a considerable amount of camouflage, with only the front and rear design now hidden under the wrap. Evident from the new spy images are the sloping, coupe-inspired roofline, new multi-spoke alloy wheels, closed grille, LED headlamps, door-mounted ORVMs, flush-fitting door handles, wrap-around and split LED tail lights, and a rear bumper-mounted number plate holder.

Based on the company’s new Electric Vehicle Architecture (EVA), the Mercedes-Benz EQS will be the automaker’s first dedicated all electric car and will be positioned alongside the new S-Class. Inside, the model will feature the brand’s Hyperscreen display, which will also mark the debut of this new technology on a Mercedes-Benz model.

Mercedes-Benz is yet to reveal details regarding the powertrain of the new EQS, although we do know that the model is claimed to have a range of 700kms (WLTP cycle). More details will be revealed during the unveiling. Stay tuned for updates.