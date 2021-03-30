MG Cyberster interior images revealed ahead of official unveil tomorrow

- To feature a gaming cockpit

- To be equipped with zero-gravity sports seats

MG is all set to take the covers off the two-door electric sportscar tomorrow. A few days back, the car maker shared few computerised images of the exterior, this time around, new images of the interior and the cabin of the Cyberster have been released.

First up, the dashboard is likely to have a digital gaming cockpit called the ‘digital fiber’ theme. The digitalised feather-type graphic near the front armrest indicates the era of digital intelligence adopted by MG. The colour combinations to be used inside are to include light band and high-gloss metal.

The Cyberster’s Gamepad steering wheel looks straight from an airplane. Finished using black and white colour shades, the dual four-dimensional button on the thumb and the sleek controls on the top end corners remind one of a gaming controller.

Another disclosed detail is the Zero Gravity seats which adopt a multi-surface splicing design that aims to provide support to the driver at all the right places. More details as to the interior will come to light after the electric sportscar is revealed tomorrow.

For more details as to the exterior of the Cyberster, click here. The exterior of the sports EV is inspired by the legendary MGB Roadster.