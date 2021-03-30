Kia EV6: First car to be based on a new platform for battery electric vehicles

The South Korean car manufacturer, Kia introduces the EV6 crossover SUV, which is based on the company’s new platform for battery electric vehicles (BEVs). The EV6 is the first dedicated BEV produced by Kia using the all-new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), and forms the first part of Kia’s transition to the new era of electrification under the new brand slogan, ‘Movement that inspires’. The latest development is a part of the mid-to-long term strategy for BEVs, plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and hybrid electric (HEV) vehicles, which as per Kia, will make up for 40 percent of the company’s total sales by 2030. Read below to learn more about the upcoming EV6.

Performance

The Kia EV6 crossover is the first dedicated BEV to be introduced under the new Kia design philosophy ‘Opposites United’. The vehicle will offer a choice between multiple long-range, zero-emissions powertrain configurations, such as long-range (77.4 kWh) and standard-range (58.0 kWh) high-voltage battery packs. The EV6 GT-line variant will be offered with both long-range and standard-range battery packs, while EV6 GT features the long-range battery pack only. This is Kia’s first electric vehicle to be available with two-wheel (2WD) or all-wheel drive (AWD) options The 800V charging capability enables quick charging from 10 to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes, while the GT version, engineered to inspire consumers with exciting driving performance, can accelerate from 0-to-100kmph in 3.5-seconds with a top speed of 260kmph.

The 2WD 77.4 kWh EV6 can travel over 510 kilometers on a single charge on the WLTP combined cycle. With a maximum 605 Nm torque available on the AWD version, the EV6 can accelerate from 0-to-100 km/h in just 5.2 seconds. The 77.4 kWh battery pack is paired with a 225bhp electric motor powering the rear wheels, and for AWD models a 321bhp electric motor powers the front and rear wheels.

The 58.0kWh EV6 can accelerate from 0-to-100kmph in 6.2-seconds, with a maximum 605 Nm torque available on the AWD version. The 58.0kWh battery pack is paired with a 168bhp electric motor powering the rear wheels, and for AWD models a 232bhp electric motor powers the front and rear wheels.

The EV6 is fitted with energy-recuperation technologies to maximize driving range. This includes Kia’s latest-generation energy-efficient heat pump, which scavenges waste heat from the car’s coolant system. This ensures that at minus seven degrees Celsius the car can achieve 80 per cent of the range that would be possible at 25 degrees Celsius.

Design

In terms of design, the EV6 is designed under the brand’s new design philosophy ‘Opposites United’, which is believed to draw inspiration from the contrasts found in nature and humanity. At the front, Kia’s ‘tiger face’ has been re-interpreted for the digital era. It features sleek DRLs along with a sequential dynamic light pattern. Moreover, the low air intake visually widens the front of the car. As for sides, it gets modern, sleek and aerodynamic design to accentuate its overall aesthetics. The character line runs along the bottom of the doors, curving upwards towards the rear wheel arches to visually elongate the profile of the car. For an enhanced aerodynamics, the rear displays a sloping C-pillar with an integrated black glossy insert which appears to extend the window glass. Above this sits a prominent wing-type roof spoiler that channels air downwards towards a raised lower spoiler, which sits atop the car’s unique rear light cluster.

Interior

The upcoming EV6 features a high-tech infotainment system, which includes 12-inch dual screens. The curved displays in the EV6 have thin film panels that utilize new structure and advanced technology for reducing impact of light. The cluster and infotainment system are connected as if they were wrapped around one body with a reinforced glass. Extending from the steering wheel to the center of the car, it displays a digital cluster in front of the driver, and infotainment system above the center console.

Other feature highlights include augmented reality (AR) head-up display system, which projects driving information onto the base of the windscreen in the driver’s line of sight. The system displays alerts from the car’s Advanced Driver Assistance System, details of vehicle speed, and turn-by-turn navigation instructions. The latest version of Kia’s innovative connected car system ‘Kia Connect’, previously named UVO, is included, featuring a range of Kia real time services and over-the-air (OTA) updates. Accessible through the touchscreen, Kia Connect allows users to find locations and pricing of EV charging points, view their vehicle’s charging status, plan smart charging schedules and check the range radius based on the remaining charge.

A powerful 14-speaker Meridian surround audio system is also available, a first for a Kia BEV and delivering a truly immersive sound experience. The speaker system also offers Active Sound Design (ASD), a newly-developed feature by Kia which provides drivers with audible feedback to the speed that the car is travelling and controlled via a user interface.

The safety feature list include driver assistance systems (ADAS), Safe Exit Assist (SEA), Lane Following Assist (LFA), Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA 2), Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA) and more.