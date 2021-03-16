New Mercedes-Benz E-Class facelift launched in India; prices start at Rs 63.60 lakh

- The 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class facelift receives styling updates

- The model is offered with two petrol engines and a single diesel motor

Mercedes-Benz has launched the facelifted E-Class in India, with prices starting at Rs 63.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is a part of the brand’s plans to launch 15 new products in the country this year.

Visual updates to the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class facelift include a reworked fascia that includes a reworked bumper, new grille, and redesigned LED headlamps. Changes to the side profile are limited to new 17-inch alloy wheels while the posterior receives a new set of tail lights, in-line with the family design.

Inside, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class facelift comes equipped with the new MBUX infotainment system, ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice command feature, two USB ports, and a rear-centre console touchscreen. Also on offer is increased space for the rear seat occupants.

Under the hood, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class facelift will be available with the same engine options that includes the 2.0-litre petrol motor, the 2.0-litre diesel motor, and the 3.0-litre diesel mill. A nine-speed automatic transmission is standard across the range.

Safety features on the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class facelift include seven airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, TPMS, parking assist with Parktronic, active brake assist, and a 360-degree camera. The model is offered in six colours such as Designo Hyacinth Red, Polar White, Obsidian Black, High Tech Silver, Mojave Silver, and Selenite Grey.

The following are the variant-wise prices for the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class facelift (ex-showroom):

E-Class facelift E200 Expression: Rs 63.60 lakh

E-Class facelift E200 Exclusive: Rs 67.20 lakh

E-Class facelift E220d Expression: Rs 64.80 lakh

E-Class facelift E220d Exclusive: Rs 68.30 lakh

E-Class facelift E350d: Rs 80.90 lakh