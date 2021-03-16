CarWale
    New Audi S5 Sportback to be launched in India on 22 March, 2021

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    785 Views
    New Audi S5 Sportback to be launched in India on 22 March, 2021

    - The 2021 Audi S5 Sportback will be powered by a 349bhp 3.0-litre turbo-petrol engine

    - The model was teased on the brand’s social media channels earlier this month

    Audi India will be launching the new S5 Sportback in the country on 22 March, 2021. The company recently announced the launch date on the brand’s social media channels.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Propelling the 2021 Audi S5 Sportback will be a 3.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that has been tuned to produce a maximum power output of 349bhp and 500Nm of torque. Mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the model can attain speeds of 100kmph from a standstill in 4.5 seconds.

    Exterior highlights of the new Audi S5 Sportback include the signature single-frame grille with the S5 badging, LED DRLs and headlamps, fog lights, sloping roof-line, 19-inch alloy wheels, quad-tip exhausts, and LED tail lights.

    Dashboard

    Inside, the upcoming Audi S5 Sportback will come equipped with a freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, virtual cockpit, multi-zone climate control, flat-bottom steering wheel, as well as carbon-fibre and Alcantara inserts.

    Audi S5 Sportback Image
    Audi S5 Sportback
    ₹ 80.00 - 85.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • Audi
    • S5 Sportback
    • Audi S5 Sportback
