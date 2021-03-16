New Audi S5 Sportback to be launched in India on 22 March, 2021

- The 2021 Audi S5 Sportback will be powered by a 349bhp 3.0-litre turbo-petrol engine

- The model was teased on the brand’s social media channels earlier this month

Audi India will be launching the new S5 Sportback in the country on 22 March, 2021. The company recently announced the launch date on the brand’s social media channels.

Propelling the 2021 Audi S5 Sportback will be a 3.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that has been tuned to produce a maximum power output of 349bhp and 500Nm of torque. Mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the model can attain speeds of 100kmph from a standstill in 4.5 seconds.

Exterior highlights of the new Audi S5 Sportback include the signature single-frame grille with the S5 badging, LED DRLs and headlamps, fog lights, sloping roof-line, 19-inch alloy wheels, quad-tip exhausts, and LED tail lights.

Inside, the upcoming Audi S5 Sportback will come equipped with a freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, virtual cockpit, multi-zone climate control, flat-bottom steering wheel, as well as carbon-fibre and Alcantara inserts.