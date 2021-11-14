CarWale
    New Maruti Suzuki S-Cross images leaked ahead of global unveil

    Nikhil Puthran

    - Appears taller than its predecessor 

    - Gets fresh cosmetic and feature upgrades 

    The images for the new-generation Maruti Suzuki S-Cross have been leaked ahead of its official unveiling. As seen in the images, the new S-Cross appears to be taller than its predecessor which had a low-slung stance. Additionally, the new model will get a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates.

    As seen in the images, the new Maruti Suzuki S-Cross gets a new fascia, featuring a large grille with a honeycomb-mesh pattern. The vehicle gets sleek headlamps with tri-beam LED elements. Moreover, the front bumper has been redesigned and it now features redesigned fog lamp housings. The side profile gets thick wheel arches. To highlight the SUV character, the vehicle gets silver skid plates on the bumpers. The vehicle also gets body-coloured ORVMs and multi-spoke alloy wheels. The higher variant is expected to get dual-tone alloy wheels. Not only this, the rear section is highlighted by sleek LED taillights which are connected by a thick chrome strip. 

    The interior and mechanical details are not known for now. The updated model is expected to get premium upholstery and a large touchscreen infotainment system. The current model is powered by a 1.5-litre K15B mild-hybrid petrol engine that produces 103bhp at 6,000rpm and 138Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. The engine is mated with either a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic torque converter. 

    More details about the new S-Cross will be known post its official unveiling.

    Photo Source: SG

