Lotus teases its first-ever all-electric SUV ‘Type 132’

British car marque Lotus recently released two teasers of its first-ever all-electric SUV, codenamed the Type 132. The merest teaser shots offer glimpses of high-tech technology used in Type 132. In fact, the Norfolk-based firm’s first-ever SUV is due in 2022. Meanwhile, this all-new SUV is one of the four electric cars Lotus will introduce by 2026.

The first video teaser, titled “Breathe”, shows off the active grille shutters in Type 132. Lotus says that its ”air management solution” serves a dual purpose. It not only cools the inside mechanicals but also enhances front aerodynamics.

Lotus' newly developed platform, named the Premium architecture, will be used for its all-new range of luxury cars. And Type 132 also utilises this platform. Moreover, the Premium architecture can accommodate various sizes of battery packs, between 92 and 120kWh, to be specific that also supports super-fast 800V charging.

In the most recent teaser, the brand has shown LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensor located in the front end. Lotus says that this intelligent drive technology will make its way in its next-generation cars. Interestingly, this teaser shot is titled “See”.

Meanwhile, Lotus aims to reveal three more all-electric cars by 2026, followed by the introduction of Type 132. The other vehicles in the lineup are said to be Type 133 (four-door Coupé), Type 134 (D segment SUV) and Type 135 (sports car). Unfortunately, the Emira will be the last combustion-powered automobile by Lotus.