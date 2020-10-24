New 2021 Porsche 911 GT3 RS spotted testing yet again

- Porsche continues testing the next-gen 911 GT3 RS ahead of the unveiling next year

- The model is expected to be powered by a 550bhp 4.0-litre NA flat-six motor

Earlier this year, Porsche began testing the next-gen 911 GT3 RS. Spy images of the model revealed quite a few updates over its predecessor, as is evident again in the new spy shots featured here.

Expected to debut in 2021, the new Porsche 911 GT3 RS features an updated design, complete with a reworked front and rear fascia. The front profile benefits from a redesigned bumper and hood, the latter getting massive air vents. Also on offer is a larger front splitter. The fenders feature air intakes, while the model sits on large alloy wheels wrapped in thick rubber.

At the rear of the upcoming Porsche 911 GT3 RS is a humongous spoiler giving company to the adjustable duck-tail spoiler below. Sitting towards the lower end of the bumper is a centrally mounted twin-tip exhaust setup and a blacked-out diffuser. Details regarding the interior of the model remain unknown at the moment.

Under the hood, the 2021 Porsche 911 GT3 RS is expected to breathe fire through a 4.0-litre NA flat-six engine producing approximately 550bhp. A PDK unit will be offered as standard while a manual unit cannot be ruled out at the moment either. More details could surface as the launch comes closer. Stay tuned for updates.