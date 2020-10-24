CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • New 2021 Porsche 911 GT3 RS spotted testing yet again

    New 2021 Porsche 911 GT3 RS spotted testing yet again

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    226 Views
    New 2021 Porsche 911 GT3 RS spotted testing yet again

    - Porsche continues testing the next-gen 911 GT3 RS ahead of the unveiling next year

    - The model is expected to be powered by a 550bhp 4.0-litre NA flat-six motor

    Earlier this year, Porsche began testing the next-gen 911 GT3 RS. Spy images of the model revealed quite a few updates over its predecessor, as is evident again in the new spy shots featured here.

    Porsche 911 Left Side View

    Expected to debut in 2021, the new Porsche 911 GT3 RS features an updated design, complete with a reworked front and rear fascia. The front profile benefits from a redesigned bumper and hood, the latter getting massive air vents. Also on offer is a larger front splitter. The fenders feature air intakes, while the model sits on large alloy wheels wrapped in thick rubber. 

    At the rear of the upcoming Porsche 911 GT3 RS is a humongous spoiler giving company to the adjustable duck-tail spoiler below. Sitting towards the lower end of the bumper is a centrally mounted twin-tip exhaust setup and a blacked-out diffuser. Details regarding the interior of the model remain unknown at the moment.

    Porsche 911 Left Rear Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the 2021 Porsche 911 GT3 RS is expected to breathe fire through a 4.0-litre NA flat-six engine producing approximately 550bhp. A PDK unit will be offered as standard while a manual unit cannot be ruled out at the moment either. More details could surface as the launch comes closer. Stay tuned for updates.

    Porsche 911 Image
    Porsche 911
    ₹ 1.64 Crore onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Porsche
    • Porsche 911
    • 911
    • 911 GT3 RS
    • Porsche 911 GT3 RS
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Porsche 911 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 1.92 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 2.05 Crore
    Delhi₹ 1.88 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 1.95 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 1.81 Crore
    Chennai₹ 1.97 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 1.81 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 1.84 Crore
    • porsche-cars
    • other brands
    Porsche Macan

    Porsche Macan

    ₹ 69.98 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Porsche-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Toyota Yaris Black Limited Edition

    Toyota Yaris Black Limited Edition

    ₹ 12.40 - 13.60 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - October 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars