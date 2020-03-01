Mini Clubman Indian Summer Edition - Now in pictures

The weather is getting warmer and everyone is gearing up for the summer season. BMW India welcomed it by launching the 2020 Mini Clubman Indian Summer Edition at Rs 44.90 lakhs (ex-showroom). It can be booked through Amazon.in but this new limited edition model is restricted to just 15 units for India. Here's its photo gallery which shows what makes this model so special.

This Mini Clubman special edition sports a new Indian Summer metallic red shade. It is complemented by the piano black exterior finish around many more components.

These mainly include the grille, redesigned circular LED headlamps, fog lights, mirror caps and even the lights at the back.

Coming to the rear, you will see it continues to get the LED taillights featuring the distinctive Union Jack design as a tribute to the brand's origins.

The cabin of this Clubman Indian Summer Edition continues to boast of a quirky design including a 6.5-inch colour screen on the dashboard surrounded by an LED ring.

It's equipped with a multi-function steering wheel wrapped in leather and gets the piano black treatment with new black chequered design.

Fancier bits like the LED ambient lighting and projection lamps with the MINI logo on the ORVMs are carried over. In fact, even the unique switches and controls on the dash.

While the sports seats for driver and front passenger are electrically adjustable with memory function, they are also upholstered in leatherette carbon black.

Be if for comfort, convenience or even ambience, Mini has made sure it pampers all owners. It also gets a panoramic glass roof for a roomier feel in the cabin.

Speaking of convenience, the Mini Clubman Indian Summer Edition boasts of a split-style tail-gate that opens sideways and automatically opens with a swipe of the foot under the car.

Power to this limited edition comes from the 2.0-litre Twin-Turbo petrol engine that churns out 190bhp of power and 280Nm of peak torque. It's mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

While the Clubman gets multiple driving modes to set it up for ride comfort, sportiness or efficiency, it sprints from 0-100kmph in 7.2 seconds and has a top speed of 228kmph.

Loaded on the safety front with multiple airbags, cruise control, reverse camera, three-point seatbelts etc., the Clubman also gets ABS, BA, DSC, CBC and even a run-flat indicator.