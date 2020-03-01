Please Tell Us Your City

  Mini Clubman Indian Summer Edition - Now in pictures

Mini Clubman Indian Summer Edition - Now in pictures

March 01, 2020, 05:24 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
327 Views
Mini Clubman Indian Summer Edition - Now in pictures

The weather is getting warmer and everyone is gearing up for the summer season. BMW India welcomed it by launching the 2020 Mini Clubman Indian Summer Edition at Rs 44.90 lakhs (ex-showroom). It can be booked through Amazon.in but this new limited edition model is restricted to just 15 units for India. Here's its photo gallery which shows what makes this model so special.

Mini Clubman Exterior

This Mini Clubman special edition sports a new Indian Summer metallic red shade. It is complemented by the piano black exterior finish around many more components.

Mini Clubman Exterior

These mainly include the grille, redesigned circular LED headlamps, fog lights, mirror caps and even the lights at the back. 

Mini Clubman Exterior

Coming to the rear, you will see it continues to get the LED taillights featuring the distinctive Union Jack design as a tribute to the brand's origins.

Mini Clubman Interior

The cabin of this Clubman Indian Summer Edition continues to boast of a quirky design including a 6.5-inch colour screen on the dashboard surrounded by an LED ring.

Mini Clubman Interior

It's equipped with a multi-function steering wheel wrapped in leather and gets the piano black treatment with new black chequered design.

Mini Clubman Exterior

Fancier bits like the LED ambient lighting and projection lamps with the MINI logo on the ORVMs are carried over. In fact, even the unique switches and controls on the dash.

Mini Clubman Interior

While the sports seats for driver and front passenger are electrically adjustable with memory function, they are also upholstered in leatherette carbon black.

Mini Clubman Interior

Be if for comfort, convenience or even ambience, Mini has made sure it pampers all owners. It also gets a panoramic glass roof for a roomier feel in the cabin.

Mini Clubman Interior

Speaking of convenience, the Mini Clubman Indian Summer Edition boasts of a split-style tail-gate that opens sideways and automatically opens with a swipe of the foot under the car.

Mini Clubman Exterior

Power to this limited edition comes from the 2.0-litre Twin-Turbo petrol engine that churns out 190bhp of power and 280Nm of peak torque. It's mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. 

Mini Clubman Exterior

While the Clubman gets multiple driving modes to set it up for ride comfort, sportiness or efficiency, it sprints from 0-100kmph in 7.2 seconds and has a top speed of 228kmph.

Mini Clubman Exterior

Loaded on the safety front with multiple airbags, cruise control, reverse camera, three-point seatbelts etc., the Clubman also gets ABS, BA, DSC, CBC and even a run-flat indicator.

Mini Clubman Exterior
Mini Clubman Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 52.23 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 51.97 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 47.9 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 47.97 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 49.51 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 47.64 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 49.92 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 46.6 Lakhs onwards

