Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Mini opens India's first Urban Store

Mini opens India's first Urban Store

January 30, 2020, 08:58 AM IST by Santosh Nair
4065 Views
Be the first to comment
Mini opens India's first Urban Store

- Urban Store is essentially a unique combination of a showroom and a cafe

- Adjacent to the BMW and BMW Motorrad showroom in Kochi

Mini has opened its first Urban Store in India at South Kalamassery in Kochi in partnership with EVM Autokraft. 

The new Mini Urban Store concept with an integrated Cafe, brings to Kochi a unique destination and a new gastronomic experience for the progressive millennials of the city. Customers and Mini fans can unwind, relax and explore the iconic Mini in an inspiring and interactive space with a curated gourmet selection of Italian and Mediterranian cuisine.

Mini Clubman Exterior Door Handles

The Mini showroom features a four-car display, an integrated cafe, customisation options with Mini accessories, as well as the latest Mini Lifestyle Collection. Rudratej Singh, President and CEO, BMW Group India, said, 'Mini has always been more than a car. The Mini Urban Store concept is a reflection of Mini's spirited attitude to life. It is a one-of-a-kind urban space designed to inspire the creative class and create unforgettable moments amidst revolutionary cars and endless excitement.'

Mini Clubman Exterior
  • Mini
  • Mini cooper
  • MINI Countryman
  • Cooper
  • mini cooper convertible
  • countryman
  • Mini Clubman
  • Cooper Convertible
  • Clubman
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Auto Expo

Read all Auto Expo 2020 related articles now!

Read More
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Mini Cooper Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 38.01 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 37.52 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 35.33 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 37.53 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 35.73 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 34.69 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 36.03 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 33.64 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

MINI Cooper S Convertible First Impression

MINI Cooper S Convertible First Impression

The MINI Cooper S Convertible is a fresh lookin ...

628 Likes
51862 Views

Mini Cooper Convertible Review

Mini Cooper Convertible Review

If Big is better, and small beautiful, then the ...

1045 Likes
167833 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New A8 LAudi New A8 L

3rd Feb 2020

1.20Cr - ₹ 1.50Cr
Kia CarnivalKia Carnival

5th Feb 2020

25L - ₹ 27L
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza FaceliftMaruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift

6th Feb 2020

8L - ₹ 11L
Maruti Suzuki Ignis FaceliftMaruti Suzuki Ignis Facelift

7th Feb 2020

5L - ₹ 8L
Hyundai New CretaHyundai New Creta

Feb 2020

10L - ₹ 17L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in