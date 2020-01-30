Mini opens India's first Urban Store

- Urban Store is essentially a unique combination of a showroom and a cafe

- Adjacent to the BMW and BMW Motorrad showroom in Kochi

Mini has opened its first Urban Store in India at South Kalamassery in Kochi in partnership with EVM Autokraft.

The new Mini Urban Store concept with an integrated Cafe, brings to Kochi a unique destination and a new gastronomic experience for the progressive millennials of the city. Customers and Mini fans can unwind, relax and explore the iconic Mini in an inspiring and interactive space with a curated gourmet selection of Italian and Mediterranian cuisine.

The Mini showroom features a four-car display, an integrated cafe, customisation options with Mini accessories, as well as the latest Mini Lifestyle Collection. Rudratej Singh, President and CEO, BMW Group India, said, 'Mini has always been more than a car. The Mini Urban Store concept is a reflection of Mini's spirited attitude to life. It is a one-of-a-kind urban space designed to inspire the creative class and create unforgettable moments amidst revolutionary cars and endless excitement.'