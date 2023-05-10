CarWale
    MG to establish second assembly facility in Gujarat

    Pawan Mudaliar

    MG to establish second assembly facility in Gujarat

    - To boost annual production by up to 3,00,000 units 

    - New facility includes a battery 

    MG Motor India announced its strategic five-year business roadmap which includes establishing a new assembly unit in Gujarat along with increasing the production output. The manufacturer plans to boost the annual production to 3,00,000 units, compared to the current production output of 1,20,000 units. Additionally, the new facility will also include a battery assembly unit to strengthen local manufacturing of EV components. 

    Besides this, the automaker will also introduce up to five EVs in the country by 2028. The brand stated that the EV portfolio will contribute to 65-75 per cent of the total sales volume in India. 

    What’s more, MG recently launched the Comet EV in India with an introductory price of Rs. 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings will commence on 15 May and the deliveries of the compact EV will begin from 22 May, 2023. 

    Speaking on the occasion, Rajeev Chaba, CEO Emeritus, MG Motor India, said, “MG India’s unwavering dedication to India is deeply ingrained in our ethos. As we pave the way for our next phase of sustainable growth, we have outlined a clear roadmap and vision for 2028. Our growth strategy is centred around strengthening localization, aligning more closely with the government’s 'Make in India' initiative while innovatively augmenting our promise consistently, and diligently meeting the evolving needs of the market.” 

