Mercedes-Benz Vision AMG teaser gives out Formula 1 car vibe

- Cameras instead of wing mirrors

- F1’s W12-like side fender

Mercedes-Benz might have showcased the Vision Gran Turismo Concept back in 2013, but even after a decade that design looks and feels years ahead into the future. But what’s coming in the future from the Three-Pointed Star is completely different. We have been given a line diagram of the Vision AMG EV Concept a few months back. Now, ahead of its official unveiling, we have two new teasers showing elements of the upcoming electric flagship from Mercedes.

The two panels shown in the teasers are the cameras which are placed where wing mirrors should have been, and the other is rear quarter panel which resembles the side pod of a Formula 1 car more than anything else. This would still be a design concept but we could see a road-going version of it by 2025. There might be some inspiration from the Vision EQXX as well.

All will be revealed tomorrow and the Mercedes-Benz Vision AMG Concept will surely give us a new direction of where the German carmaker’s electric portfolio will be heading.