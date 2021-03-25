CarWale
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine launched: All you need to know

    Nikhil Puthran

    German luxury car manufacturer, Mercedes-Benz has launched the A-Class Limousine in India at an introductory starting price of Rs 39.90 lakh (Ex-showroom, India). The vehicle is available in three variant options A200 Progressive Line, A200d Progressive Line, and the AMG A35 4MATIC. Read below to learn more about the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine. 

    Design

    The A-Class Limousine is based on the latest design language that draws inspiration from the E-Class facelift and the new S-sedan. The sporty design highlight includes a large front grille, new LED headlamps with signature LED DRLs, and LED taillight. The vehicle features a panoramic sunroof and the roofline neatly flows into the boot lid. As compared to the hatchback, the vehicle gets longer rear doors. The AMG variant gets the distinctive AMG styling elements in the form of 18-inch AMG Spoke Wheels, adaptive LED tail-lamps complemented by a rear spoiler and two twin diffusers for efficient aerodynamics. 

    Interior

    The company claims that the vehicle’s interior combines sportiness and a generous sense of space. The progressive design and elaborate equipment line substantially enhance the car’s appeal. The AMG-spec model features a flat-bottom steering wheel in nappa leather, twin digital displays, and attractive diffusers give the cabin a modern look. Additionally, the AMG variant features an ergonomically contoured sports seat in DINAMICA microfiber with red stitching. 

    Engine

    Engine options on the new Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine include two petrol engines and one diesel engine option. The 1.3-litre petrol engine comes mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission to produce 161bhp and 250Nm of torque. The 2.0-litre diesel engine comes mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox to produces 147bhp and 320Nm of torque. The A35 AMG is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine that generates 301bhp and 400Nm of torque. The AMG model gets a seven-speed DCT transmission with 4MATIC to send power to all four-wheels. 

    Did you know?

    The prices for the A-Class Limousine will be hiked by Rs 1 lakh from 1 July, 2021. The current ex-showroom, all-India prices for the A-Class Limousine are as follows – 

    A-Class 200 – Rs 39.90 lakh

    A-Class 200d – Rs 40.90 lakh 

    AMG A35 4MATIC – Rs 56.24 lakh 

    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 46.85 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 50.03 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 45.25 Lakh
    Pune₹ 46.85 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 45.65 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 44.46 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 45.25 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 42.12 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 43.80 Lakh

