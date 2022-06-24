Mercedes Vision EQXX covers 1202kms on a single charge

-The previous record stood at 1000km

-Preview of Mercedes’ all-electric future from 2030

The trip

Mercedes-Benz has broken its record with its range-tastic Vision EQXX car. It broke its previous record of 1000km on a single charge by going 1202km on a single charge and this time from Mercedes’ HQ in Stuttgart to their F1 facility at Brackley. This was then succeeded by 11 hot laps with the car at the Silverstone F1 track in the hands of their Formula E driver Nyck De Vryes where the car finally ran out of charge at the 1202km mark.

The numbers

The total number hit was 1202km while driving from Stuttgart to Casis in France and then into the Eurotunnel in Calais. In the UK it arrived at Folkstone and carried on to Brackley averaging 8.3 kWh/100km.

Looking ahead

Mercedes’ aim to go all-electric by 2030 looks more achievable than ever thanks to distance records like this drive. This is our first glimpse of Mercedes's ability to squeeze every watt of charge from the battery pack and prove that grand touring will not be a lost art in the age of electricity.