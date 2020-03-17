Please Tell Us Your City

  Maruti Suzuki Eeco BS6 CNG launched in India; price starts at Rs 4.64 lakhs

Maruti Suzuki Eeco BS6 CNG launched in India; price starts at Rs 4.64 lakhs

March 17, 2020, 10:15 AM IST by Nikhil Puthran
438 Views
Be the first to comment
Maruti Suzuki Eeco BS6 CNG launched in India; price starts at Rs 4.64 lakhs

- BS6 compliant CNG variants launched in India 

- Powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine with five-speed manual transmission

Maruti Suzuki’s popular selling multi-purpose van, the Eeco is now available with BS6 compliant S-CNG variants. The Maruti Suzuki Eeco BS6 CNG is available at a starting price of Rs 4.64 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi). The company claims that the CNG range is aligned to complement the government of India’s vision of reducing oil import and enhancing the share of natural gas from the current 6.2 per cent to 15 per cent by 2030. 

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder engine that produces 73bhp at 6000rpm and 101Nm of torque at 3,000rpm. The engine comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission as standard. Speaking on the occasion, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Eeco has established a strong foothold with its excellent mileage, best-in-segment comfort, space and power, at a low maintenance cost. Offering best in class safety, its all-purpose built is ideal for versatile use. The multi-purpose van has earned the distinction of being ideal for family travel, while simultaneously being a dependable business vehicle. Taking forward its legacy, Eeco BS6 S-CNG is designed to deliver optimum performance, safety, engine durability, convenience and mileage.” 

The company claims that the government is working rapidly to increase CNG fuel pumps network in the country. It is believed that, there has been a phenomenal growth of 101 per cent in new CNG station additions in the country in the first ten months of this fiscal. A total of 259 CNG stations have been added across India in the period April 2019 – January 2020 versus 129 stations over the same period the previous year. 

The ex-showroom, Delhi prices for BS6 compliant Maruti Suzuki Eeco CNG is as follows –

Eeco Cargo CNG – Rs 4,64,300

Eeco Tour V AC CNG (five-seater) – Rs 4,93,800

Eeco AC with CNG (five-seater) – Rs 4,95,100

Eeco Cargo CNG AC – Rs 5,06,200

Maruti Suzuki Eeco Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 4.64 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 4.86 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 4.25 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 4.66 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 4.69 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 4.63 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 4.58 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 4.41 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 4.42 Lakhs onwards

