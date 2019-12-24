Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.
Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Maruti Suzuki Dzire continues to be the bestselling compact sedan for over a decade

Maruti Suzuki Dzire continues to be the bestselling compact sedan for over a decade

December 24, 2019, 01:29 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
2161 Views
Be the first to comment
Maruti Suzuki Dzire continues to be the bestselling compact sedan for over a decade

- More than 1.2 lakh Maruti Suzuki Dzire sold between April-November 2019

- Over 2 Million units sold 

- Holds over 60 per cent market share in compact sedan segment   

Maruti Suzuki Dzire, a popular name in the compact sedan segment and a best seller for over a decade continues with its legacy. The Dzire has emerged as the best-selling car in the first eight months of 2019-20 with more than 1.2 lakh units sold between April and November 2019. The company claims that the Dzire holds over 60 per cent market share in the compact sedan segment and has recently crossed a record milestone with a sale of 2 million units. 

Speaking on the occasion, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Over years, Dzire has created a niche for itself amongst compact sedans. Gaining widespread acceptance, Dzire was conceptualised keeping in mind the customer demands. Currently, more than 70 per cent Dzire customers are pre-determined buyers who wish to upgrade to ‘the sedan life’. Further, nearly half of new Dzire customers have it as their first car. We are extremely grateful to our customers for their tremendous trust in brand Dzire. This trust has helped Dzire to become the country’s highest selling car in this fiscal year.”

  • Maruti Suzuki
  • DZire
  • Maruti Suzuki Dzire
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 6.81 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 7.22 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 6.4 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 6.85 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 6.83 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 6.84 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 6.74 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 6.43 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 6.52 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

PowerDrift Blockbuster 7 (Maruti Suzuki Ignis)

PowerDrift Blockbuster 7 (Maruti Suzuki Ignis)

Maruti Suzuki Ignis- a car they say is made for ...

6375 Likes
1082439 Views

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

The Ertiga has been yet another success story f ...

170 Likes
80060 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

5.50L - ₹ 8L
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

Jan 2020

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

Jan 2020

15L - ₹ 17L
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV

Jan 2020

20L - ₹ 25L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Ask the experts1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in