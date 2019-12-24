Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.
Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Tata Tigor facelift spied again; front design leaked

Tata Tigor facelift spied again; front design leaked

December 24, 2019, 02:47 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
541 Views
Be the first to comment
Tata Tigor facelift spied again; front design leaked

- Tata Tigor facelift fascia leaked in new spy images

- The model could be offered only with a petrol engine at launch

The Tata Tigor facelift has been spied during a public road test once again ahead of its debut that could take place at the 2020 Auto Expo in February. The new spy images reveal the updated fascia of the model.

As seen in the spy images, the facelifted Tata Tigor receives a new fascia, including new projector headlamps with the turn indicators now positioned vertically instead of the horizontal placement on the current model. Also on offer is a new grille, exclusive details and images of which are available here. The model also receives a redesigned bumper, new air dam and refreshed fog lamp housings.

Updates to the interior of the Tata Tigor facelift could include new upholstery and a fully digital instrument cluster that could be offered as standard. Powertrain options on the model currently include a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine and a 1.05-litre Revotorq diesel engine. The former will be updated to comply with the BS6 norms while the latter is expected to be discontinued due to high development costs. Transmission options may include a five-speed manual transmission and an AMT unit. Upon launch, the Tigor facelift will rival against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura and the Volkswagen Ameo.

Image Source

  • Tata
  • Tigor Facelift
  • Tata Tigor Facelift
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Popular Videos

New Tata Safari Storme Varicor 400 Review

New Tata Safari Storme Varicor 400 Review

The Tata Safari Storme Varicor 400 in its lates ...

2091 Likes
299792 Views

Tata Tiago Review

Tata Tiago Review

The New Tata Tiago does quite a few things righ ...

4691 Likes
913399 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

5.50L - ₹ 8L
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

Jan 2020

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

Jan 2020

15L - ₹ 17L
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV

Jan 2020

20L - ₹ 25L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Ask the experts1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in