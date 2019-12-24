Tata Tigor facelift spied again; front design leaked

- Tata Tigor facelift fascia leaked in new spy images

- The model could be offered only with a petrol engine at launch

The Tata Tigor facelift has been spied during a public road test once again ahead of its debut that could take place at the 2020 Auto Expo in February. The new spy images reveal the updated fascia of the model.

As seen in the spy images, the facelifted Tata Tigor receives a new fascia, including new projector headlamps with the turn indicators now positioned vertically instead of the horizontal placement on the current model. Also on offer is a new grille, exclusive details and images of which are available here. The model also receives a redesigned bumper, new air dam and refreshed fog lamp housings.

Updates to the interior of the Tata Tigor facelift could include new upholstery and a fully digital instrument cluster that could be offered as standard. Powertrain options on the model currently include a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine and a 1.05-litre Revotorq diesel engine. The former will be updated to comply with the BS6 norms while the latter is expected to be discontinued due to high development costs. Transmission options may include a five-speed manual transmission and an AMT unit. Upon launch, the Tigor facelift will rival against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura and the Volkswagen Ameo.

Image Source