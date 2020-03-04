Maruti Suzuki Dzire facelift spied ahead of launch

- Maruti Dzire facelift receives an updated fascia

- The model could be powered by the 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine

Ahead of its launch that could take place in the coming weeks, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire facelift has been spotted completely undisguised in India. A single image of the upcoming version of the sub four-metre sedan from Maruti has surfaced on the web, revealing updates for the facelifted model.

As seen in the spy image, the Maruti Dzire facelift receives an updated fascia that includes a redesigned front bumper, new hexagon shaped grille with two slats and a chrome border and new fog lamp housings with chrome inserts. Updates to the rear profile of the model remain unknown at the moment although we can expect it to feature a reworked bumper. Also on offer might be new alloy wheels.

Although unconfirmed, a few reports suggest that the Maruti Suzuki Dzire facelift could be powered by a 1.2-litre K12C DualJet petrol engine that would replace the 1.2-litre K12B petrol engine. The outgoing engine produces 82bhp and 113Nm of torque in its current state of tune. The 1.3-litre diesel motor will be discontinued due to the BS6 emission norms.

