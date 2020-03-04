Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Maruti Suzuki Dzire facelift spied ahead of launch

Maruti Suzuki Dzire facelift spied ahead of launch

March 04, 2020, 11:50 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
19498 Views
Be the first to comment
Maruti Suzuki Dzire facelift spied ahead of launch

- Maruti Dzire facelift receives an updated fascia

- The model could be powered by the 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine

Ahead of its launch that could take place in the coming weeks, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire facelift has been spotted completely undisguised in India. A single image of the upcoming version of the sub four-metre sedan from Maruti has surfaced on the web, revealing updates for the facelifted model.

As seen in the spy image, the Maruti Dzire facelift receives an updated fascia that includes a redesigned front bumper, new hexagon shaped grille with two slats and a chrome border and new fog lamp housings with chrome inserts. Updates to the rear profile of the model remain unknown at the moment although we can expect it to feature a reworked bumper. Also on offer might be new alloy wheels.

Although unconfirmed, a few reports suggest that the Maruti Suzuki Dzire facelift could be powered by a 1.2-litre K12C DualJet petrol engine that would replace the 1.2-litre K12B petrol engine. The outgoing engine produces 82bhp and 113Nm of torque in its current state of tune. The 1.3-litre diesel motor will be discontinued due to the BS6 emission norms.

Image Source

  • Maruti Suzuki
  • DZire
  • Maruti Suzuki Dzire
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 6.81 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 7.22 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 6.41 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 6.79 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 6.83 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 6.77 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 6.95 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 6.54 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 6.52 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift | And Now With A Petrol Engine | Auto Expo 2020

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift | And Now With A Petrol Engine | Auto Expo 2020

Maruti Suzuki's petrol Brezza has finally been unv ...

32 Likes
35049 Views

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

The Ertiga has been yet another success story f ...

230 Likes
184282 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

BMW X1 FaceliftBMW X1 Facelift

5th Mar 2020

45L - ₹ 55L
Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpaceVolkswagen Tiguan AllSpace

6th Mar 2020

35L - ₹ 40L
Hyundai New CretaHyundai New Creta

17th Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 17L
Volkswagen T-RocVolkswagen T-Roc

18th Mar 2020

18L - ₹ 22L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020

33L - ₹ 44L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Ask the experts1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in